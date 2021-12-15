9 Great LA Spots for Vibrant, Colorful Yucatecan Food

The Yucatán peninsula features some of the oldest culinary traditions in Mexican cuisine. Known as the ancestral home of the Mayans, this southern region’s food culture is heavily influenced by the rich diversity of its ingredients, and its long, winding history. Following the Spanish conquest, Yucatecan food blended with European influences as well as future waves of immigrants from the Middle East, the Caribbean, and elsewhere.

Yucatecan food can often be, but is not exclusively, tart and vibrant due to its emphasis on citrus flavors. On the protein side, Mayan cooking techniques have for ages focused on slowly roasting meats until they’re extremely tender, with tangy notes of lima agria, achiote, and habanero chiles. The result is a delightful combination of spice, acid, and rich, deep flavors. Here are just some of the best places to enjoy cochinita pibil and other flavorful Yucatecan dishes right here in Los Angeles.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.