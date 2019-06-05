From fancy tasting menus to pristine omakase sushi, here are the Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County

Michelin announced its 2022 list of starred restaurants across California in a rousing ceremony at the Petersen Auto Museum in Los Angeles. While there were no new two- or three-starred restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County, San Diego’s most celebrated restaurant Addison earned its third star.

Eight local restaurants made their Michelin debut including French bistro Camphor, newly-opened sushi spot 715, Southern restaurant Hatchet Hall, and steakhouse Gwen. Noticeably missing from the list were previously starred restaurants Pasjoli, Le Comptoir, Bistro Na’s, Cut, Mori Sushi, and Rustic Canyon. Here now are the Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County.

For a full list of the Bib Gourmands, Michelin’s picks for more affordable restaurants, click here.