 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

17 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Los Angeles

11 Excellent Places to Eat While Shopping at Arcadia’s Santa Anita Mall

12 Places to Fuel Up While Holiday Shopping at the Grove

More in Los Angeles See more maps
Crab with citrus and apple at Maude.
Crab with citrus and apple at Maude.
Andrea D’Agosto

Los Angeles’s 2022 Michelin Stars, Mapped

From fancy tasting menus to pristine omakase sushi, here are the Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County

by Matthew Kang and Cathy Chaplin Updated
2 comments / new
View as Map
Crab with citrus and apple at Maude.
| Andrea D’Agosto
by Matthew Kang and Cathy Chaplin Updated
2 comments / new

Michelin announced its 2022 list of starred restaurants across California in a rousing ceremony at the Petersen Auto Museum in Los Angeles. While there were no new two- or three-starred restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County, San Diego’s most celebrated restaurant Addison earned its third star.

Eight local restaurants made their Michelin debut including French bistro Camphor, newly-opened sushi spot 715, Southern restaurant Hatchet Hall, and steakhouse Gwen. Noticeably missing from the list were previously starred restaurants Pasjoli, Le Comptoir, Bistro Na’s, Cut, Mori Sushi, and Rustic Canyon. Here now are the Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County.

For a full list of the Bib Gourmands, Michelin’s picks for more affordable restaurants, click here.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Shin Sushi

Copy Link

One star. Shin Sushi is one of two Michelin-starred restaurants in the San Fernando Valley. Taketoshi Azami is the lead sushi chef behind the counter at this hidden destination that serves an a la carte menu at lunch and an omakase menu for dinner.

16573 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436
(818) 616-4148
(818) 616-4148

Also featured in:

Pasta Bar

Copy Link

One star. Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee’s tasting menu restaurant in Encino serves a well-executed array of dishes with pasta as the main focus. The multi-course set menu is priced at $195 per person.

16101 Ventura Blvd #255, Encino, CA 91436

Also featured in:

Morihiro

Copy Link

One star. Chef Morihiro Onodera, who founded Mori Sushi in West LA, bounced around at various restaurants before settling into this Atwater Village sushi temple.

3133 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 522-3993
(323) 522-3993
Japanese bowls hold fine foods during daylight hours atop a wooden table.
Dishes from Morihiro.
Morihiro

Also featured in:

Gwen

Copy Link

One star. Curtis Stone finally earned a star for his meat-centric Hollywood restaurant, which boasts its own butcher counter. A meal here feels like a fancy Art Deco party flowing with grilled steaks and fancy cocktails.

6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 946-7500
(323) 946-7500

Also featured in:

Phenakite

Copy Link

One star. Even though Minh Phan’s inventive and ethereal LA-inspired tasting menu has been closed to the public for months, the Hollywood restaurant retains its single star.

1370 N St Andrews Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 380-8573
(323) 380-8573
Minh Phan
Chef Minh Phan.
Minh Phan

Providence

Copy Link

Two stars. Providence keeps its stars while serving a solid-as-ever seafood tasting menu with unparalleled service along Melrose Avenue.

5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Chef Michael Cimarusti and Donato Poto of Providence restaurant standing in the kitchen, in black and white.
Chef Michael Cimarusti and Donato Poto of Providence restaurant.
Wonho Frank Lee

Kali

Copy Link

One star. Chef Kevin Meehan keeps his star for Kali, Melrose’s best upscale modern California restaurant where he serves a seasonal tasting menu ($150), along with an a la carte menu.

5722 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 871-4160
(323) 871-4160

Also featured in:

Osteria Mozza

Copy Link

One star. While skewing slightly upscale, Osteria Mozza from chef Nancy Silverton is far from fussy. This Italian staple offers pasta, roasted meats, and one heck of a mozzarella bar.

6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 297-0100
(323) 297-0100
Osteria Mozza
Osteria Mozza
Osteria Mozza

Also featured in:

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Copy Link

Two stars. This chain sushi restaurant keeps high standards all over the globe, earning two stars for the La Cienega location.

609 La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 433-4817
(323) 433-4817

Also featured in:

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura

Copy Link

One star. Chef Massimo Bottura’s outpost of Gucci Osteria in Beverly Hills serves fancy pasta and other Italian fare at sky-high prices in swanky surroundings.

347 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(424) 600-7490
(424) 600-7490
Gucci Osteria’s tortellini in Beverly Hills.
Gucci Osteria’s tortellini in Beverly Hills.
Mona Holmes

Also featured in:

Nozawa Bar

Copy Link

One star. This intimate sushi counter behind the Beverly Hills Sugarfish is one of the most impressive omakase experiences in all of Los Angeles with close to 20 courses of fish prepared to near perfection.

212 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(424) 216-6158
(424) 216-6158
Ikura sushi at Nozawa Bar.
Ikura sushi at Nozawa Bar.
Cathy Chaplin

Also featured in:

Maude

Copy Link

One star. While chef Curtis Stone’s original vision for Maude focused on a single ingredient each month, it has since evolved into a tasting menu inspired by California produce. The menu changes with the seasons at this 24-seat restaurant in Beverly Hills.

212 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 859-3418
(310) 859-3418

Also featured in:

Manzke

Copy Link

One star. Though less than a year old, Manzke earns its first Michelin star. République chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke were clearly shooting for the moon with this pricey and luxurious tasting menu restaurant which is located above their French bistro Bicyclette.

9575 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
(424) 500-9575
(424) 500-9575
Scallop with truffles at Manzke.
Scallop with truffles at Manzke.
Wonho Frank Lee

Sushi Kaneyoshi

Copy Link

One star. Find this subterranean Edomae-style sushi counter by chef Yoshiyuki Inoue hidden below LA’s Little Tokyo. It feels like a secret sushi den plucked out of Tokyo.

250 1st St B1, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 277-2388
(213) 277-2388

Also featured in:

Orsa & Winston

Copy Link

One star. Chef Josef Centeno’s longtime Downtown tasting menu still hits on all levels, making it one of the most unsung but excellent dining destinations in LA.

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 687-0300
(213) 687-0300

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Q Sushi

Copy Link

One star. Chef Hiroyuki “Hiro” Naruke’s dramatically designed and intensely focused omakase restaurant in Downtown LA retains its star.

521 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Oyster from Q Sushi
Oyster at Q Sushi in Downtown.
Cathy Chaplin

Also featured in:

Camphor

Copy Link

One star. At Camphor, two former Alain Ducasse veterans Lijo George and Max Boonthanakit serve suave modern French food with the kind of flair and panache that Angelenos appreciate.

923 E 3rd St Suite 109, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 626-8888
(213) 626-8888
Lobster with coral bisque at Camphor restaurant in Downtown.
Lobster with coral bisque at Camphor restaurant in Downtown.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

715

Copy Link

One star. Less than three months old, this high-priced and intricate omakase experience in the Arts District already earned a one-star rating. Chef Seigo Tamaru, who hails from Osaka, puts his own flair on fresh fish and seasoned rice.

738 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Shibumi

Copy Link

One star for David Schlosser’s kappo-style restaurant in Downtown LA.

815 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(323) 484-8915
(323) 484-8915

Also featured in:

Kato Restaurant

Copy Link

One star. Kato, the once plucky West LA tasting menu restaurant imbued with Taiwanese and Japanese influence, keeps its single star. Chef Jon Yao upgraded to a larger and more polished space in Downtown LA this year and revamped the tasting menu to include more upscale ingredients.

777 S Alameda St Building 1, Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 797-5770
(213) 797-5770
Local black cod wrapped in hoja santa with a broth of fish bones and preserved vegetables.
Black cod at Kato in Downtown.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

Hayato

Copy Link

Two stars. Hayato hit the LA dining scene hard in 2018, earning loads of praise from critics and diners alike for its small, tucked-away space and traditional Japanese fare. Brandon Go’s multi-course kaiseki remains one of the top experiences in the city, according to Michelin.

1320 E 7th St #126, Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 395-0607
(213) 395-0607
Sushi at Hayato in Downtown.
Sushi at Hayato in Downtown.
Cathy Chaplin

N/Naka

Copy Link

Two stars. Chefs Niki Nakayama and Carol Iida-Nakayama keep two stars for their Palms restaurant, which brings together a traditional Japanese kaiseki experience with California ingredients.

3455 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
(310) 836-6252
(310) 836-6252
Amuse bouches at n/naka, Los Angeles
n/naka
Wonho Frank Lee

Citrin Restaurant

Copy Link

One star. Taking over much of Mélisse’s former footprint, Citrin serves up a la carte classics from chef Josiah Citrin, from a supremely juicy roasted chicken covered in bread crumbs to a famous lobster Bolognese.

1104 Wilshire Blvd Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 395-0881
(310) 395-0881

Also featured in:

Mélisse

Copy Link

Two stars. Santa Monica’s stalwart white tablecloth experience is known for wine, caviar, and a pitch-perfect tasting menu from chef Josiah Citrin and his team.

1104 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 395-0881
(310) 395-0881
Uni and truffles on toast.
Uni and truffles on toast at Mélisse.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

Shunji Japanese Cuisine

Copy Link

One star. Chef Shunji Nakao’s omakase restaurant reopened in 2022 in a new Santa Monica space retaining its sushi excellence.

3003 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 826-4737
(310) 826-4737
Shunji sushi on a plate bearing the restaurant’s name.
Tuna sushi at Shunji.
Crystal Coser

Also featured in:

Hatchet Hall

Copy Link

One star. Chef Wes Whitsell took over this longtime Culver City restaurant in 2021 and has made the menu his own. Hatchet Hall is the only Southern restaurant with a Michelin star in LA.

12517 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
(310) 391-4222
(310) 391-4222
Loaded baked potato gnocchi at Hatchet Hall in Culver City.
Loaded baked potato gnocchi at Hatchet Hall in Culver City.
Cathy Chaplin

Also featured in:

Inaba Japanese Restaurant

Copy Link

One star. Sushi I-Naba earns the South Bay’s first-ever Michelin star, moving from its previous location in Manhattan Beach to a special sushi counter inside I-naba restaurant in Torrance. Yasuhiro Hirano serves a $150 per person omakase, as well as intricate takeaway bento.

20920 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 371-6675
(310) 371-6675
Sushi from Sushi Inaba.
Sushi from Inaba Japanese Restaurant
Sushi Inaba

Also featured in:

Taco Maria

Copy Link

One star. Chef Carlos Salgado serves a four-course tasting menu for $90 at Taco Maria. The restaurant is the only Mexican restaurant with a Michelin distinction in the entire state of California.

3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 538-8444
(714) 538-8444
Taco Maria’s taco omakase, with blue corn tortillas, shown from above.
Taco Maria
Farley Elliott

Also featured in:

Knife Pleat

Copy Link

One star. Orange County’s French tasting menu restaurant from Tony Esnault and Yassmin Sarmadi, who previously operated Church & State in the Arts District, retains its star.

3333 S Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 266-3388
(714) 266-3388

Also featured in:

Hanare Sushi

Copy Link

One star. The price for an omakase at this fancy sushi counter in Costa Mesa starts at $225 and goes up depending on what’s on the seasonal and pristinely fresh menu.

2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 545-2800
(714) 545-2800

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Shin Sushi

16573 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436

One star. Shin Sushi is one of two Michelin-starred restaurants in the San Fernando Valley. Taketoshi Azami is the lead sushi chef behind the counter at this hidden destination that serves an a la carte menu at lunch and an omakase menu for dinner.

16573 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436
(818) 616-4148
(818) 616-4148

Pasta Bar

16101 Ventura Blvd #255, Encino, CA 91436

One star. Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee’s tasting menu restaurant in Encino serves a well-executed array of dishes with pasta as the main focus. The multi-course set menu is priced at $195 per person.

16101 Ventura Blvd #255, Encino, CA 91436

Morihiro

3133 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

One star. Chef Morihiro Onodera, who founded Mori Sushi in West LA, bounced around at various restaurants before settling into this Atwater Village sushi temple.

3133 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 522-3993
(323) 522-3993
Japanese bowls hold fine foods during daylight hours atop a wooden table.
Dishes from Morihiro.
Morihiro

Gwen

6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

One star. Curtis Stone finally earned a star for his meat-centric Hollywood restaurant, which boasts its own butcher counter. A meal here feels like a fancy Art Deco party flowing with grilled steaks and fancy cocktails.

6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 946-7500
(323) 946-7500

Phenakite

1370 N St Andrews Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028

One star. Even though Minh Phan’s inventive and ethereal LA-inspired tasting menu has been closed to the public for months, the Hollywood restaurant retains its single star.

1370 N St Andrews Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 380-8573
(323) 380-8573
Minh Phan
Chef Minh Phan.
Minh Phan

Providence

5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Two stars. Providence keeps its stars while serving a solid-as-ever seafood tasting menu with unparalleled service along Melrose Avenue.

5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Chef Michael Cimarusti and Donato Poto of Providence restaurant standing in the kitchen, in black and white.
Chef Michael Cimarusti and Donato Poto of Providence restaurant.
Wonho Frank Lee

Kali

5722 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

One star. Chef Kevin Meehan keeps his star for Kali, Melrose’s best upscale modern California restaurant where he serves a seasonal tasting menu ($150), along with an a la carte menu.

5722 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 871-4160
(323) 871-4160

Osteria Mozza

6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

One star. While skewing slightly upscale, Osteria Mozza from chef Nancy Silverton is far from fussy. This Italian staple offers pasta, roasted meats, and one heck of a mozzarella bar.

6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 297-0100
(323) 297-0100
Osteria Mozza
Osteria Mozza
Osteria Mozza

Sushi Ginza Onodera

609 La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Two stars. This chain sushi restaurant keeps high standards all over the globe, earning two stars for the La Cienega location.

609 La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 433-4817
(323) 433-4817

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura

347 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

One star. Chef Massimo Bottura’s outpost of Gucci Osteria in Beverly Hills serves fancy pasta and other Italian fare at sky-high prices in swanky surroundings.

347 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(424) 600-7490
(424) 600-7490
Gucci Osteria’s tortellini in Beverly Hills.
Gucci Osteria’s tortellini in Beverly Hills.
Mona Holmes

Nozawa Bar

212 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

One star. This intimate sushi counter behind the Beverly Hills Sugarfish is one of the most impressive omakase experiences in all of Los Angeles with close to 20 courses of fish prepared to near perfection.

212 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(424) 216-6158
(424) 216-6158
Ikura sushi at Nozawa Bar.
Ikura sushi at Nozawa Bar.
Cathy Chaplin

Maude

212 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

One star. While chef Curtis Stone’s original vision for Maude focused on a single ingredient each month, it has since evolved into a tasting menu inspired by California produce. The menu changes with the seasons at this 24-seat restaurant in Beverly Hills.

212 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 859-3418
(310) 859-3418

Manzke

9575 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

One star. Though less than a year old, Manzke earns its first Michelin star. République chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke were clearly shooting for the moon with this pricey and luxurious tasting menu restaurant which is located above their French bistro Bicyclette.

9575 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
(424) 500-9575
(424) 500-9575
Scallop with truffles at Manzke.
Scallop with truffles at Manzke.
Wonho Frank Lee

Sushi Kaneyoshi

250 1st St B1, Los Angeles, CA 90012

One star. Find this subterranean Edomae-style sushi counter by chef Yoshiyuki Inoue hidden below LA’s Little Tokyo. It feels like a secret sushi den plucked out of Tokyo.

250 1st St B1, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 277-2388
(213) 277-2388

Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

One star. Chef Josef Centeno’s longtime Downtown tasting menu still hits on all levels, making it one of the most unsung but excellent dining destinations in LA.

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 687-0300
(213) 687-0300

Related Maps

Q Sushi

521 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

One star. Chef Hiroyuki “Hiro” Naruke’s dramatically designed and intensely focused omakase restaurant in Downtown LA retains its star.

521 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Oyster from Q Sushi
Oyster at Q Sushi in Downtown.
Cathy Chaplin

Camphor

923 E 3rd St Suite 109, Los Angeles, CA 90013

One star. At Camphor, two former Alain Ducasse veterans Lijo George and Max Boonthanakit serve suave modern French food with the kind of flair and panache that Angelenos appreciate.

923 E 3rd St Suite 109, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 626-8888
(213) 626-8888