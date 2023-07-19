Featuring fancy tasting menus and pristine omakase sushi, here are the Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County

Michelin announced its 2023 list of starred restaurants across California in a rousing ceremony at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland. While there were no new two- or three-starred restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County, six restaurants throughout California were awarded their first stars, including Heritage in Long Beach.

Two Los Angeles restaurants did lose their one-star status, including Phenakite (which is closed) and Hatchet Hall (whose chef Wes Whitsell departed this past April). Here now are the Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles and Orange County.

For a full list of the Bib Gourmands, Michelin’s picks for more affordable restaurants, click here.