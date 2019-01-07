Where to Watch Live Music in LA Restaurants and Bars

Culver City’s Industry Cafe and Jazz has been in the neighborhood for 18 years, serving as a hub for local musicians who can come to the weekly open jam nights that are held every Wednesday and hosting jazz performances from Thursday through Sunday. The vibes are communal and convivial, and as lovely as the music-filled evenings at Industry Cafe and Jazz are, the food is far from an afterthought. There’s a soup that is expertly seasoned, and hummus that is made extra special with bits of tomato, basil, and feta. The veggie platter is also abundant, filled with generous portions of veggies and lentils, and enough injera for two to share.