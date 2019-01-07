 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Hollywood Bowl with fireworks and a full house.
The Hollywood Bowl.
Sodexo Live

Where to Watch Live Music in LA Restaurants and Bars

For music-goers seeking a side of food and drink along with live entertainment

by Mona Holmes and Virali Dave Updated
The Hollywood Bowl.
| Sodexo Live
by Mona Holmes and Virali Dave Updated
1 comment / new

Los Angeles has a multitude of places for folks to catch live music and even more spots to grab a delicious meal for before or after the show. For those looking to get the best of both worlds, though, LA has many restaurants and bars that offer live jazz nights or Latin beats, seats at the piano bar, and other opportunities to enjoy musical performances with food and drink in hand. Here now are 13 restaurants and bars in Los Angeles that offer live music along with a meal, making for a stellar night out.

Sadaf Restaurant

Given that Los Angeles is home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran, it’s no surprise that the city is rich with incredible Persian restaurants. With another location in Thousand Oaks, Sadaf in Encino is arguably the best Iranian spot the Valley has to offer. The kashke bademjan, or eggplant delight as it’s called on the menu, and ghormeh sabzi are top-tier, as are all the other stews. There’s also live music; a guitar player serenades evening crowds on weekend evenings.

16240 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436
(818) 981-8100
A platter of meat, rice, and vegetables at Sadaf.
Sadaf in Encino.
Virali Dave

The Velvet Martini Lounge

Above Vitello’s restaurant and the Rendition Room bar is the Velvet Martini Lounge: an Old Hollywood, Rat Pack-inspired lounge located in Studio City. The Velvet Martini Lounge aims to transport visitors to another time and place with live jazz music, drinks, and dishes that stick to the theme, including an old-fashioned TV dinner that’s served on a metal tray. At the piano bar, diners can expect the occasional singer to join instrumentalists, too. Cocktails are well-made, as they are in the rest of the building, and include Sammy’s Jazzerac, which comes together with rye, amaretto, bitters, and an absinthe rinse.

4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 769-0905
(818) 769-0905

Vibrato Grill Jazz

Vibrato Grill Jazz is a respected venue by music legend Herb Alpert with old-school jazz club vibes. During live performances, the staff asks diners to keep quiet while eating wild striped bass crudo, New Bedford scallops with sunchoke puree, or the Wagyu ribeye. Alpert’s wife is a well-known Brazilian vocalist, likely the inspiration behind the caipirinha with cachaça, passion fruit liqueur, pineapple, and lime. That cocktail, along with everything from Vibrato’s curated drink menu, is worth sipping while watching some of the world’s best talent.

2930 Beverly Glen Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90077
(310) 474-9400
(310) 474-9400

The Ford

Directly across the 101 is the Hollywood Bowl’s sister theater, the Ford. It’s got similar traits to its bigger sibling, just more compact, and now with a new food and drink menu called Bodega at The Ford. The historic theater curated menus from three Southern California restaurants: Silver Lake’s Forage, Long Beach’s sourdough pizza specialist Speak Cheezy, and Venezuelan fare from the Arepa Stand in Mar Vista. There’s also a grab-and-go market on-site with sandwiches, cheese boards, and desserts for eating at picnic tables or while seated for the performance.

2580 Cahuenga Blvd E, Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
(323) 850-2000
Shredded chicken breast, black bean, and braised beef brisket arepas at the Arepa Stand in the Ford theater in Hollywood, California.
Shredded chicken breast, black bean, and braised beef brisket arepas at the Arepa Stand in the Ford theater.
Sodexo Live

Hollywood Bowl

Arguably, the Hollywood Bowl is LA’s crown jewel of venues, with more dining options than any other venue in town. Concertgoers can pre-order dinner boxes the day before the event, make mobile orders for pick-up, or get coffee from South LA Cafe. And while self-prepared picnicking is a tradition at the Bowl, chef Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne have three sit-down restaurants on-site. There’s the Pool Circle for Bowl subscribers with a three-course, prix-fixe dinner with wine selections; wines with small plates at Ann’s Wine Bar; and the Backyard utilizing two wood-burning grills to prepare crusty house-made bread, whole sea bream, grilled asparagus with farro tabbouleh, and some outstanding mac and cheese.

2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
(323) 850-2000
The Backyard restaurant overlooking the Hollywood Bowl.
The Backyard restaurant at the Hollywood Bowl.
Sodexo Live

ETA

Since its inception, ETA always served oysters and cocktails alongside the jazz performances in Highland Park. But there’s been gradual men additions and is now an essential Northeast LA spot to eat shrimp cocktails, pork belly and crispy rice, steak baguette sandwich, and shrimp and scallops while enjoying live music.

5630 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 274-4755
(323) 274-4755

Checker Hall

On the second floor of the Lodge Room music venue is Highland Park’s airy wood-floored venue, Checker Hall. With high ceilings and a balcony overlooking the action on Figueroa, it’s got loads of appeal. But the stunning angular central bar is the best place to station oneself while ordering bourekas, whipped feta, hamachi crudo, or a whole crispy branzino with chermoula, tabouleh, tomato, currants, and citrus, before or after watching a performance at the Lodge Room.

104 N Ave 56, Los Angeles, CA 90042
The Art Deco bar at Checker Hall.
The Art Deco bar at Checker Hall.
Wonho Frank Lee

Copy Link

Originally located on Cahuenga Boulevard, the Catalina Jazz Club’s on Sunset near Highland has ample history. The 36-year-old venue has hosted some of the world’s best jazz composers and musicians, along with stand-up comedians. Catalina’s got an easy menu showcasing a casual short rib quesadilla or goat cheese pesto burger, and for mains includes grilled vegetable pasta, or the traditional rack of lamb.

6725 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 466-2210
(323) 466-2210
Andy Garcia &amp; The Cineson All Stars Perform At Catalina Jazz Club
Catalina Jazz Club.
Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

El Cid

There’s such charm at Silver Lake’s El Cid. After walking down the noticeably crooked stair entry at the 61-year-old restaurant, one might catch live music, burlesque, or flamenco performances with a mostly Mediterranean menu. Deep-fried patatas bravas with aioli, empanadas, bocadillos/sandwiches with serrano ham, or even paella filled with shrimp, mussels, clams, chicken, and chorizo made in a traditional paella pan is available. Reservations are recommended and always check the events schedule.

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 668-0318
(323) 668-0318
“Kumpania: Flamenco Los Angeles” - Los Angeles Premiere - After Party
El Cid.
Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage

Tatel Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills’ Tatel has live jazz nights from the Ice Gonzalez Quartet every Thursday. Diners can enjoy the music with Spanish fare, including ceviches, croquetas, paella, and more. On Fridays and Saturdays, diners can expect either local DJs or cover bands performing Latin music on the back patio.

453 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 651-8553
(310) 651-8553
A pink wall of growing plants and light blue booths at a new restaurant.
Tatel.
Tatel

Pips On Labrea

Pips on Labrea is a whole vibe with excellent live blues, jazz, along with DJs. Derrick Pipkin opened this Mid-City spot in 2010, where there’s indoor and outdoor seating that requires a reservation, though walk-ins are welcome to order the very strong cocktails, salmon croquettes, pizzas, and a Creole fettuccine that’s a crowd pleaser. On Sundays, there’s a Black family reunion feel to the place.

1356 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 954-7477
(323) 954-7477

Industry Cafe & Jazz

Culver City’s Industry Cafe and Jazz has been in the neighborhood for 18 years, serving as a hub for local musicians who can come to the weekly open jam nights that are held every Wednesday and hosting jazz performances from Thursday through Sunday. The vibes are communal and convivial, and as lovely as the music-filled evenings at Industry Cafe and Jazz are, the food is far from an afterthought. There’s a soup that is expertly seasoned, and hummus that is made extra special with bits of tomato, basil, and feta. The veggie platter is also abundant, filled with generous portions of veggies and lentils, and enough injera for two to share.

6039 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 202-6633
(310) 202-6633
Veggie platter on a red and white checkered tablecloth at Industry Cafe &amp; Jazz.
Veggie platter at Industry Cafe & Jazz.
Virali Dave

The Georgian Room

Italian steakhouse the Georgian Room, which first opened in 1933 inside the Art Deco Georgian Hotel, is located above the Georgian Room. Inside the old Hollywood joint, diners can expect live jazz performances and a piano bar, plus classic Italian dishes like veal Parmesan, rigatoni alla vodka, and a 48-ounce dry-aged ribeye. The space is open from Thursday to Saturday, and reservations can be made by calling or emailing the restaurant.

1415 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(619) 395-9945
(619) 395-9945
Leather booths and ambient lighting the Georgian Room.
Leather booths and ambient lighting the Georgian Room.
Maxime Lemoine

