 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

For Seriously Creative Cocktails, Sidle Up to the Bar at These 16 LA Restaurants

Where to Eat Gluten-Free in Los Angeles

17 Foolproof First Date Restaurants in Los Angeles

An abundant spread of French dip sandwiches and more at Philippe.
Order the French dip and more at Philippe The Original in Chinatown.
Wonho Frank Lee

15 Delicious Stops Along LA’s Metro Gold Line

Hop aboard the Metro L line for Vietnamese spring rolls, Mexican taquitos, and so much more

by An Uong
View as Map
Order the French dip and more at Philippe The Original in Chinatown.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by An Uong

Metro’s L line connects much of Los Angeles County east of the 2 Freeway. In between Azusa and East LA, there’s a wide range of scenery, architecture, and, of course, food destinations. From the tenderest boba in Pasadena to fresh, handmade tortillas in Boyle Heights, take a trip on the Gold Line to feast on these 15 sights and cuisines within a mile of the train station.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Marugame Monzo (Little Tokyo/Arts District Station)

Copy Link

Whether it’s hot udon for cold days or cold udon for hot days, head to Marugame Monzo for some of the best handmade udon in the city. At the Little Tokyo location, grab a seat at the window to watch the chefs roll and cut noodles and prepare to be mesmerized. Note: Little Tokyo/Arts District Station is closed until late 2022 but accessible by shuttle from LA Union Station or Pico/Aliso Station.

329 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 346-9762
(213) 346-9762
Sea urchin cream udon at Marugame Monzo in Little Tokyo.
Sea urchin cream udon at Marugame Monzo in Little Tokyo.
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

Hop Woo BBQ & Seafood Restaurant (Chinatown Station)

Copy Link

The late chef Lupe Yening Liang named his restaurant Hop Woo because he wanted it to be a place of gathering. In Chinatown, where so many different cultures have crossed paths over the years, Hop Woo serves up classic Chinese dishes with a trilingual menu spanning Chinese, English, and Spanish. It’s a rarity to spot kung pao de pollo anywhere else.

845 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 617-3038
(213) 617-3038

Also Featured in:

Cielito Lindo (Union Station)

Copy Link

Some moments just call for a crispy, crunchy taquito. Nestled in Olvera Street near Downtown, Cielito Lindo can’t be missed with its bright, yellow sign and red lettering. The taquitos are best enjoyed slathered in avocado sauce and eaten in the plaza with a mariachi band playing nearby.

E, 23 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 687-4391
(213) 687-4391
Rolled taquitos in a cast iron skillet over a fire.
Rolled taquitos in a cast iron skillet at Cielito Lindo.
Cielito Lindo

Also Featured in:

Philippe The Original (Union Station)

Copy Link

A special sandwich experience in Los Angeles isn’t far away at Philippe The Original, which has long claimed founder’s rights over one of the most unique sandwiches: the French dip. Stuffed with one’s choice of meat and dipped into juices from the roasting pan, this sandwich is savory with a capital S.

1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-3781
(213) 628-3781
An abundant spread of French dip sandwiches and more at Philippe.
Philippe The Original.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

Phở 87 (Chinatown Station)

Copy Link

Spend an afternoon at Phở 87 and leave smelling like spices for the rest of the day. While the restaurant’s koi pond could be an attraction on its own, its menu offers giant bowls of Vietnamese phở or vermicelli. The bún bò Huế is also one to keep an eye out for, complete with blood cubes and pork feet.

1019 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(323) 227-0758
(323) 227-0758

Also Featured in:

Un Solo Sol (Mariachi Plaza Station)

Copy Link

Who says vegans can’t have fun? At Un Solo Sol, blasts of flavor are married with fresh ingredients to produce vegan specials such as shiitake mushroom “al pastor” tacos or enchiladas stuffed with tofu, mushrooms, zucchini, and spinach. Don’t skip the pozole on one of those rare LA rainy days.

1818 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 269-8680
(323) 269-8680

Also Featured in:

Birria Los Socios (Indiana Station)

Copy Link

Birria Los Socios started as a food truck before opening its Boyle Heights brick-and-mortar in December 2020. Birria, a Mexican stewed meat with chile peppers, traditionally eaten as a soup, gets the taco treatment where the meat is stuffed into shells, dipped into the broth, then deep fried to a crisp. Feeling frisky? Go for the birria pizza.

3544 E 3rd Pl Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90063
(213) 466-2929
(213) 466-2929

Los Cinco Puntos (Indiana Station)

Copy Link

Thick, handmade tortillas are calling at family-owned Los Cinco Puntos. It’s also a good thing the tortillas are sturdy because they’re then topped with the choice of meat, pico de gallo, guacamole, and nopales (cactus). The tacos are not for the faint of heart — bring a moist towelette or two to clean up the aftermath.

3300 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063
(323) 261-4084
(323) 261-4084
For the kind of comforting LA tacos that never get old: Los Cinco Puntos.
Los Cinco Puntos.
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

Mason's Dumpling Shop (Highland Park Station)

Copy Link

Mason’s Dumplings offers inventive meat-free options such as the vegan ginger chicken bun and vegan dumplings stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, bean curd, cabbage, glass noodles, and shallots. Order the dumplings pan-fried for that golden, crisp bottom.

5803 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 999-7187
(323) 999-7187

Also Featured in:

The Munch Company (South Pasadena Station)

Copy Link

Is there anything more beautiful than the cross-section of a wonderfully layered sandwich? At the Munch Company, layering is an art form when it comes to putting together all the perfect parts of a sandwich. Feeling fancy? Grab a turkey, fig, and brie. Or opt for something fresh and go with the hummus and veggie.

1028 Mission St, South Pasadena, CA 91030
(626) 441-1036
(626) 441-1036

Two Kids Coffee (South Pasadena Station)

Copy Link

A day in LA just isn’t complete without an iced coffee or iced matcha. Two Kids Coffee in South Pasadena offers a minimalist ambiance for a relaxing breather. On a weekend morning, don’t sleep on the breakfast burrito. Located next door is Prospect LA, a culinary bookstore full of “rare and well-done” cookbooks.

1504 Mission St, South Pasadena, CA 91030

Cha Redefine (Memorial Park Station)

Copy Link

No transit adventure should be without a good boba stop. First off, don’t be intimidated by the menu at Cha Redefine. From milky concoctions to fruity refreshers, the tea offerings have something for everyone. To truly indulge, get the mint mojito latte. For something simpler, go with a peach oolong cha. 

20 Union St #110, Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 460-8448
(626) 460-8448

Also Featured in:

Paper Rice (Memorial Park Station)

Copy Link

Heading to the park with some rolls from Paper Rice sounds really good right about now. Each one comes with a crispy egg roll shell that’s been rolled up and deep-fried to add that extra crunch. The shop also makes banh mi with lemongrass chicken, soy-garlic tofu, or charbroiled Vietnamese sausage.

20 Union St #150, Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 345-5333
(626) 345-5333

Also Featured in:

Café Cultura (Azusa Downtown Station)

Copy Link

Brunch gets a delectable Mexican twist at Cafe Cultura, where Churro waffles, tres leches pancakes, and breakfast tortas take the main stage. Mouth already watering? Don’t forget to grab a concha (or two) for the road.

709 N Azusa Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
(626) 804-7000
(626) 804-7000

Heidar Baba (Allen Station)

Copy Link

Also known as the House of Halal Persian Kabob, Heidar Baba is a family-run spot with a menu that could take days to get through. The kebab plates come perfectly charred with fire-roasted peppers and tomatoes on the side. While kebab is the main attraction here, the ghormeh sabzi is a can’t-miss with its finely chopped parsley, leeks, spinach, green onion, and cilantro sauteed with red kidney beans and steak.

1511 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 844-7970
(626) 844-7970

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Marugame Monzo (Little Tokyo/Arts District Station)

329 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sea urchin cream udon at Marugame Monzo in Little Tokyo.
Sea urchin cream udon at Marugame Monzo in Little Tokyo.
Cathy Chaplin

Whether it’s hot udon for cold days or cold udon for hot days, head to Marugame Monzo for some of the best handmade udon in the city. At the Little Tokyo location, grab a seat at the window to watch the chefs roll and cut noodles and prepare to be mesmerized. Note: Little Tokyo/Arts District Station is closed until late 2022 but accessible by shuttle from LA Union Station or Pico/Aliso Station.

329 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 346-9762
(213) 346-9762
Sea urchin cream udon at Marugame Monzo in Little Tokyo.
Sea urchin cream udon at Marugame Monzo in Little Tokyo.
Cathy Chaplin

Hop Woo BBQ & Seafood Restaurant (Chinatown Station)

845 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012

The late chef Lupe Yening Liang named his restaurant Hop Woo because he wanted it to be a place of gathering. In Chinatown, where so many different cultures have crossed paths over the years, Hop Woo serves up classic Chinese dishes with a trilingual menu spanning Chinese, English, and Spanish. It’s a rarity to spot kung pao de pollo anywhere else.

845 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 617-3038
(213) 617-3038

Cielito Lindo (Union Station)

E, 23 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Rolled taquitos in a cast iron skillet over a fire.
Rolled taquitos in a cast iron skillet at Cielito Lindo.
Cielito Lindo

Some moments just call for a crispy, crunchy taquito. Nestled in Olvera Street near Downtown, Cielito Lindo can’t be missed with its bright, yellow sign and red lettering. The taquitos are best enjoyed slathered in avocado sauce and eaten in the plaza with a mariachi band playing nearby.

E, 23 Olvera St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 687-4391
(213) 687-4391
Rolled taquitos in a cast iron skillet over a fire.
Rolled taquitos in a cast iron skillet at Cielito Lindo.
Cielito Lindo

Philippe The Original (Union Station)

1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
An abundant spread of French dip sandwiches and more at Philippe.
Philippe The Original.
Wonho Frank Lee

A special sandwich experience in Los Angeles isn’t far away at Philippe The Original, which has long claimed founder’s rights over one of the most unique sandwiches: the French dip. Stuffed with one’s choice of meat and dipped into juices from the roasting pan, this sandwich is savory with a capital S.

1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-3781
(213) 628-3781
An abundant spread of French dip sandwiches and more at Philippe.
Philippe The Original.
Wonho Frank Lee

Phở 87 (Chinatown Station)

1019 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Spend an afternoon at Phở 87 and leave smelling like spices for the rest of the day. While the restaurant’s koi pond could be an attraction on its own, its menu offers giant bowls of Vietnamese phở or vermicelli. The bún bò Huế is also one to keep an eye out for, complete with blood cubes and pork feet.

1019 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(323) 227-0758
(323) 227-0758

Un Solo Sol (Mariachi Plaza Station)

1818 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Who says vegans can’t have fun? At Un Solo Sol, blasts of flavor are married with fresh ingredients to produce vegan specials such as shiitake mushroom “al pastor” tacos or enchiladas stuffed with tofu, mushrooms, zucchini, and spinach. Don’t skip the pozole on one of those rare LA rainy days.

1818 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 269-8680
(323) 269-8680

Birria Los Socios (Indiana Station)

3544 E 3rd Pl Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90063

Birria Los Socios started as a food truck before opening its Boyle Heights brick-and-mortar in December 2020. Birria, a Mexican stewed meat with chile peppers, traditionally eaten as a soup, gets the taco treatment where the meat is stuffed into shells, dipped into the broth, then deep fried to a crisp. Feeling frisky? Go for the birria pizza.

3544 E 3rd Pl Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90063
(213) 466-2929
(213) 466-2929

Los Cinco Puntos (Indiana Station)

3300 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063
For the kind of comforting LA tacos that never get old: Los Cinco Puntos.
Los Cinco Puntos.
Farley Elliott

Thick, handmade tortillas are calling at family-owned Los Cinco Puntos. It’s also a good thing the tortillas are sturdy because they’re then topped with the choice of meat, pico de gallo, guacamole, and nopales (cactus). The tacos are not for the faint of heart — bring a moist towelette or two to clean up the aftermath.

3300 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90063
(323) 261-4084
(323) 261-4084
For the kind of comforting LA tacos that never get old: Los Cinco Puntos.
Los Cinco Puntos.
Farley Elliott

Mason's Dumpling Shop (Highland Park Station)

5803 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Mason’s Dumplings offers inventive meat-free options such as the vegan ginger chicken bun and vegan dumplings stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, bean curd, cabbage, glass noodles, and shallots. Order the dumplings pan-fried for that golden, crisp bottom.

5803 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 999-7187
(323) 999-7187

The Munch Company (South Pasadena Station)

1028 Mission St, South Pasadena, CA 91030

Is there anything more beautiful than the cross-section of a wonderfully layered sandwich? At the Munch Company, layering is an art form when it comes to putting together all the perfect parts of a sandwich. Feeling fancy? Grab a turkey, fig, and brie. Or opt for something fresh and go with the hummus and veggie.

1028 Mission St, South Pasadena, CA 91030
(626) 441-1036
(626) 441-1036

Two Kids Coffee (South Pasadena Station)

1504 Mission St, South Pasadena, CA 91030

A day in LA just isn’t complete without an iced coffee or iced matcha. Two Kids Coffee in South Pasadena offers a minimalist ambiance for a relaxing breather. On a weekend morning, don’t sleep on the breakfast burrito. Located next door is Prospect LA, a culinary bookstore full of “rare and well-done” cookbooks.

1504 Mission St, South Pasadena, CA 91030

Cha Redefine (Memorial Park Station)

20 Union St #110, Pasadena, CA 91103

No transit adventure should be without a good boba stop. First off, don’t be intimidated by the menu at Cha Redefine. From milky concoctions to fruity refreshers, the tea offerings have something for everyone. To truly indulge, get the mint mojito latte. For something simpler, go with a peach oolong cha. 

20 Union St #110, Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 460-8448
(626) 460-8448

Paper Rice (Memorial Park Station)

20 Union St #150, Pasadena, CA 91103

Heading to the park with some rolls from Paper Rice sounds really good right about now. Each one comes with a crispy egg roll shell that’s been rolled up and deep-fried to add that extra crunch. The shop also makes banh mi with lemongrass chicken, soy-garlic tofu, or charbroiled Vietnamese sausage.

20 Union St #150, Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 345-5333
(626) 345-5333

Café Cultura (Azusa Downtown Station)

709 N Azusa Ave, Azusa, CA 91702

Brunch gets a delectable Mexican twist at Cafe Cultura, where Churro waffles, tres leches pancakes, and breakfast tortas take the main stage. Mouth already watering? Don’t forget to grab a concha (or two) for the road.

709 N Azusa Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
(626) 804-7000
(626) 804-7000

Heidar Baba (Allen Station)

1511 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

Also known as the House of Halal Persian Kabob, Heidar Baba is a family-run spot with a menu that could take days to get through. The kebab plates come perfectly charred with fire-roasted peppers and tomatoes on the side. While kebab is the main attraction here, the ghormeh sabzi is a can’t-miss with its finely chopped parsley, leeks, spinach, green onion, and cilantro sauteed with red kidney beans and steak.

1511 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 844-7970
(626) 844-7970

Related Maps