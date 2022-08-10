15 Delicious Stops Along LA’s Metro Gold Line

Hop aboard the Metro L line for Vietnamese spring rolls, Mexican taquitos, and so much more

Metro’s L line connects much of Los Angeles County east of the 2 Freeway. In between Azusa and East LA, there’s a wide range of scenery, architecture, and, of course, food destinations. From the tenderest boba in Pasadena to fresh, handmade tortillas in Boyle Heights, take a trip on the Gold Line to feast on these 15 sights and cuisines within a mile of the train station.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.