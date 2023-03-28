Take a Look at Los Angeles’s Most Beautiful Restaurants

Gigi’s is a stylish, throwback little find that hearkens to both the midcentury panache of Musso & Frank and the vintage feel of New York City’s Bemelman’s Bar and Monkey Bar. The overall look comes from the late architect Osvaldo Maiozzi, who died earlier this year but made Gigi’s his last work. Andrew Cosbie designed the interior, looking at everything from the linens, textiles, and other tactile elements, like the reclaimed marble flooring, mohair booths, and vintage Italian light fixtures. In addition, interior architect Aejie Rhyu of ARA-la Studio handled details like brass shelving, wood paneling, and millwork. Taken together, it all feels like an ageless hotel bar but placed street side amid the part of Tinseltown where actual movie and TV magic happen.