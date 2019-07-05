18 Springtime Getaway Restaurants to Try in the LA Mountains

Southern California is blessed with so much wonder, including the ability to venture from Pacific Ocean surf to several feet of snow in as little as two hours’ time. Perhaps the most charm hails from greater Los Angeles’s access to so many different mountain towns in the surrounding national forests and parks, including Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead, Pine Mountain, and Idyllwild. Wherever the adventure, here’s the big question: Where does one eat when hiding out in some cozy grizzly bear-themed cabin?

Here now are 18 great restaurants that can be found in various mountain communities across Southern California. The list ranges from lesser-known Frazier Park, the always popular Big Bear, part of the Tejon Pass region, the Bernardino Mountains, and on down to Idyllwild proper. From wine tasting to incredible poke, each small mountain town has something great to offer.