The 13 Hottest Cocktail Spots in Los Angeles

19 Showstopping Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles

19 Dinner Spots to Try for DineLA Restaurant Week, Spring 2023

Big Bear Solar Observatory

18 Springtime Getaway Restaurants to Try in the LA Mountains

From Big Bear to Idyllwild, where to eat when on vacation

by Farley Elliott and Mona Holmes
Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Southern California is blessed with so much wonder, including the ability to venture from Pacific Ocean surf to several feet of snow in as little as two hours’ time. Perhaps the most charm hails from greater Los Angeles’s access to so many different mountain towns in the surrounding national forests and parks, including Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead, Pine Mountain, and Idyllwild. Wherever the adventure, here’s the big question: Where does one eat when hiding out in some cozy grizzly bear-themed cabin?

Here now are 18 great restaurants that can be found in various mountain communities across Southern California. The list ranges from lesser-known Frazier Park, the always popular Big Bear, part of the Tejon Pass region, the Bernardino Mountains, and on down to Idyllwild proper. From wine tasting to incredible poke, each small mountain town has something great to offer.

La Leña Mexican Restaurant

Whether there’s snow on the ground, or the temperature hits the low-90s during summer months, La Leña Mexican restaurant is a cozy spot with delicious food including albondigas soup, tacos, and the occasional barbecued ribs.

16236 Pine Valley Ln, Frazier Park, CA 93222
(661) 242-2327
(661) 242-2327

Caveman Cavey's Pizza

If staying in or passing through Frazier Park, Caveman Cavey’s Pizza is a solid choice. Cavey’s french fries are dipped in chicken batter, and their wings are some of the area's best. Be sure to try the loaded baked potato pizza with a dollop of sour cream on top.

3620 Mt Pinos Way, Frazier Park, CA 93225
(661) 245-1474
(661) 245-1474

The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen

Frazier Park and nearby Pine Mountain Club are two lesser-known mountain communities near greater Los Angeles, each situated inside the Los Padres National Forest. The plant-based Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen offers Indian dishes, standard American salads, fish-free tacos, and more served daily from the morning through dinner.

3221 Mt Pinos Way, Frazier Park, CA 93225
(661) 245-4733
(661) 245-4733

Hortencia's at the Cliffhanger

Crestline may not see the same influx of visitors as nearby Lake Arrowhead or Big Bear, but the tight-knit community still has mountain views and crisp summer air to spare. Both are in abundance at Hortencia’s, a laid-back Mexican restaurant with a cliffhanging patio that provides impeccable looks at the mountains below.

25187 CA-18, Crestline, CA 92325
(909) 338-4466
(909) 338-4466

The Lakefront Tap Room Bar and Kitchen

Much of Lake Arrowhead’s waterfront property is inhabited by private land and homes, making the Lakefront Tap Room all the more appealing for visitors. Stop through for burgers, fries, pretzels, and a surprisingly robust craft beer list to go along with the stunning lake view.

28200 CA-189 E-200, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352
(909) 744-8887
(909) 744-8887

Tropicali

Tropicali is an island-themed addition to Big Bear with excellent service, teriyaki barbecue chicken, a Caribbean-style barbacoa beef dish, and six different types of poke. Go for the Pele bowl with wild-caught ahi tuna served over rice, plenty of spice, onions, and cucumber. Order one of the Belgian waffles to share.

40616 Village Dr, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
(909) 878-0499
(909) 878-0499

Amangela's Sandwich & Bagel House

When in the mountains, a hearty bagel with turkey, chive cream cheese, avocado, tomato, onion, lettuce, and lemon pepper will do nicely. At Amangela’s, they serve the aforementioned along with soups, smoothies, coffee drinks, and sandwiches made with homemade focaccia, all in the middle of the highly walkable Village area.

40729 Village Dr, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
(909) 878-0015
(909) 878-0015

Barrel 33

Wine tasting is entirely possible in Big Bear, and a handful of rooms are dedicated to it. Barrel 33 serves regional wine, craft beer, and cider tastings with small bites, salads, charcuterie boards, Bavarian pretzels, toasted sandwiches, and a truly nice dessert menu. Order the Basque cheesecake.

40754 Village Dr, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
(909) 878-0838
(909) 878-0838

Saucy Mama's Pizzeria

Saucy Mama’s Pizzeria is Big Bear’s festive, Italian American joint where bright lights and cheerful faces serve pizza, pasta, sandwiches, and paninis. Not to be missed is the signature spaghetti made with a 70-year-old family recipe.

618 Pine Knot Ave, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
(909) 878-0165
(909) 878-0165

Himalayan Restaurant

Himalayan stands out for its Indian and Nepalese fare, including some particularly delicious momo dumplings that are great when eaten on a spacious outdoor patio. The indoor dining room is cozy, with a bar that’s perfect for happy hour.

672 Pine Knot Ave, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
(909) 878-3068
(909) 878-3068
Masala Thali combination from Himalayan Restaurant in Big Bear, California.
Masala Thali combination from Himalayan Restaurant.
Mona Holmes

Bear Noodle Bar

Bear Noodle Bar opened in late 2022 and it’s the only place in Big Bear serving shoyu or miso ramen alongside Taiwanese noodles with beef, bone broth, and crisp vegetables. The menu and room are unfussy with crispy popcorn chicken, spicy wontons, and garlic butter shrimp for appetizers.

603 Pine Knot Ave Box 3751, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
(909) 366-0332
(909) 366-0332

Teddy Bear Restaurant

One of Big Bear’s oldest establishments, the 65-year-old Teddy Bear Restuarant resides in the central Big Bear Village, with classics like chicken fried steak covered in sausage gravy and house-made biscuits with brown sugar-glazed bacon.

583 Pine Knot Ave, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
(909) 866-5415
(909) 866-5415
Chicken fried steak from Teddy Bear Restaurant in Big Bear, California.
Teddy Bear Restaurant.
Mona Holmes

La Pergola Trattoria

Beyond traditional Italian fare at La Pergola, there’s also a marketplace stacked with a solid wine collection, olive oils, and gifts. Open in the Village since 2021, the bright dining room is where to take in a long meal with antipasti, panini, pizza, chicken piccata, and a hearty pappardelle bolognese.

40821 Village Dr, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
(909) 878-0555
(909) 878-0555

Cafe Crepe

Big Bear’s Cafe Crepe opened in late 2020 as a walk-up/drive-thru offering one dish only: crepes. These are always made-to-order and include vegan options and a buckwheat crepe for those avoiding gluten. Get the fireside crepe with hot apples, cinnamon, and caramel, topped with house-made whipped cream. Prepare to wait; there’s almost always a line.

41003 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Mountain Munchies

This longtime spot prepares very reliable fare with onion rings, traditional breakfasts, burgers, and a satisfactory Salisbury steak. But the sandwiches made with squaw bread are the way to go, whether served hot or with cold cuts like the sub special with salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing.

42171 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
(909) 866-7767
(909) 866-7767
A hot submarine sandwich with squaw bread from Mountain Munchies in Big Bear Lake.
Mountain Munchies.
Mona Holmes

Lumberjack Cafe

Lumberjack Cafe is an essential part of Big Bear dining. The massive diner menu features eggs in any style including ones with beans and tortillas, plus pancakes, waffles, biscuits and gravy, and sandwiches to round out the daytime menu. Dinnertime options include classics like country-fried steak, fettuccine Alfredo, and pork chops.

1001 W Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear, CA 92314
(909) 585-2129
(909) 585-2129

Pickle's Pie Shop

It’s always a good idea to glance at Pickle’s Pie Shop’s Facebook page, where staff detail the sweet and savory pie flavors of the day. From the classic Dutch apple to pecan pies, there are also quiches and pot pies that typically sell out. 

829 W Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear, CA 92314
(909) 547-6214
(909) 547-6214

Mountain Center Cafe

For those in need of a dog-friendly spot, Mountain Center Cafe is it. They’ve got a cheery patio where one can sip hot chocolate, wine, or beer. They also have a dedicated dog menu with “pupcakes” or doggie biscuits and gravy. For humans, opt for an Angus burger, a classic breakfast, and a creamy cinnamon roll for sharing.

29470 Hwy. 243 Mountain Center, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA 92561
(951) 659-2600
(951) 659-2600

