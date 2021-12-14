14 Festive Options for Dining Out on New Year’s Eve

The end of 2021 is shaping up to offer a stark contrast to the previous year when Southern California was deep into the second COVID-19 surge and people were urged to stay home. While those months simultaneously feel like a lifetime ago and just yesterday, there’s no denying that New Year’s Eve 2021 is going to be different. Restaurants, bars, and clubs are all ramping up for a big 2022 ring-in with sit-down, multi-course dinners, live entertainment, Roaring Twenties-themed events, and lots of music and dancing. Listed here are 14 restaurants, events, or bars to bring in the New Year, presented from north to south.

A note: most of these venues require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Check the websites or call to confirm.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.