There are two kinds of people in this world: Those inclined to whoop it up on New Year's Eve and those who'd rather put on something cozy and head to bed early. For those who fall into the former camp, this list is for you. Savor the final night of 2022 over good food and plenty of bubbly at these 13 delightful places on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles.
Where to Revel and Feast on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles
Ring in 2023 at these 13 supremely celebratory LA restaurants
Atrium
Los Feliz’s Atrium is adding three specials to its standard menu for New Year’s Eve, including lobster risotto, a 14-day dry-aged rib-eye, and Kusshi oysters with caviar and a Champagne granita. If post-dinner drinks are in order, walk five feet into Pinky’s. Reservations are available on Open Table. —Mona Holmes
Eszett
It’s a crab and Champagne feast at Silver Lake strip mall contender Eszett. The late-night party will also include a paella party in the parking lot for a festive, more low-key wine bar evening hang. —Farley Elliott
Ronan
The fine folks at Ronan are serving the restaurant’s regular menu for New Year’s Eve, along with a slew of celebratory specials. Sip a Champagne cocktail made with bitters and a lemon twist, while diving into focaccia slathered with cultured butter and heaped with caviar. Reservations are available on Resy. —Cathy Chaplin
Ototo
Echo Park’s Ototo is leaning into easy and casual on New Year’s Eve with no reservations and an a la carte menu. Food options include oysters with wasabi ponzu and beef tartare with uni, soy, and potato chips. At midnight, Ototo taps into its sake barrel to serve a complimentary glass until it’s gone. —Mona Holmes
Terra at Eataly L.A.
What’s more LA than a semi-hidden rooftop celebration to ring in the new year? Terra at Eataly will offer DJ tunes, wood-grilled meats, and cocktails for $110 per person for the 6 p.m. seating and $160 for the 9 p.m. seating that includes a glass of bubbly at midnight. On the menu are grilled tenderloin, Alaskan halibut, and striped bass tartare. —Matthew Kang
Yangban Society
Arts District’s Yangban Society might make for the ideal low-key New Year’s Eve, with a decently priced $85 per person tasting menu including Kusshi oysters with white kimchi mignonette and a grilled sea bream (one of my favorite dishes of the year). The meal goes from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., giving one enough time to head back home before the midnight countdown. Book a seat here. —Matthew Kang
Cassia
Chef Bryant Ng’s lauded Southeast Asian brasserie is preparing a family-style dinner for New Year’s Eve ($95 per person). On the menu are Cassia classics like chickpea curry and grilled seabass, as well as specials like Vietnamese-Cajun crawfish spring rolls and honey walnut mushrooms. Reservations are available on Resy. —Cathy Chaplin
Nostalgia Bar and Lounge
Santa Monica’s Nostalgia is plotting a New Year’s Eve dinner that starts at 8 p.m. and will serve appetizers every hour — on the hour — until midnight. Chef Chris Sayegh also has Champagne and caviar service planned for the evening. Tickets range from $50 to $100 and are available on Eventbrite. —Mona Holmes
Cobi's
This cozy Santa Monica restaurant is serving a multi-course, family-style meal of inventive Southeast Asian fare with three seatings on New Year’s Eve. The 5 p.m. seating is priced at $95 a person, while the 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. seatings include a glass of bubbly and cost $125. Wine pairings of mostly natural stuff are available for an additional $60. —Matthew Kang
Pasjoli
Chef Dave Beran and team will be hosting two seatings on New Year’s Eve. The multi-course menu includes an amuse-bouche with caviar, crab gnocchi, dry-aged rib-eye, and more. The early seating is priced at $295, while the late-night seating goes for $365 and includes a glass of Champagne at midnight. Reservations are available on the restaurant’s website. —Cathy Chaplin
The Rose Venice
Venice staple the Rose is doing an early ($125) and late seating ($175) for New Year’s Eve with live jazz and a sparkling wine toast for the midnight crowd. The pre fixe dinner includes starters like octopus and caviar and choices of pasta, seafood, and roasted meats. Reservations are available on the restaurant’s website. —Farley Elliott
Belles Beach House
This hip Venice restaurant is the perfect New Year’s Eve house party in the bustling Westside neighborhood, with a DJ spinning tunes, special dishes like wagyu katsu sando and crab and caviar honey butter toast to go along with drink packages that include two house cocktails and a glass of bubbly. Make a reservation here. —Matthew Kang
Montage Laguna Beach
Looking to absolutely blow it up with an out-of-town party? Consider the Montage Laguna Beach’s 20th-anniversary bash on New Year’s Eve, which comes complete with an open bar and food like foie gras and apple, truffles and Japanese A5 wagyu beef, Maine lobster, a raw bar with king crab and caviar, plus a DJ and other entertainment all night. All that luxury comes at a cost: $750 per person. —Farley Elliott