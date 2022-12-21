Where to Revel and Feast on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those inclined to whoop it up on New Year’s Eve and those who’d rather put on something cozy and head to bed early. For those who fall into the former camp, this list is for you. Savor the final night of 2022 over good food and plenty of bubbly at these 13 delightful places on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy