Focaccia with cultured butter and caviar at Ronan.
Ronan

Where to Revel and Feast on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles

Ring in 2023 at these 13 supremely celebratory LA restaurants

by Eater Staff
| Ronan
by Eater Staff

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those inclined to whoop it up on New Year’s Eve and those who’d rather put on something cozy and head to bed early. For those who fall into the former camp, this list is for you. Savor the final night of 2022 over good food and plenty of bubbly at these 13 delightful places on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Atrium

Los Feliz’s Atrium is adding three specials to its standard menu for New Year’s Eve, including lobster risotto, a 14-day dry-aged rib-eye, and Kusshi oysters with caviar and a Champagne granita. If post-dinner drinks are in order, walk five feet into Pinky’s. Reservations are available on Open Table. —Mona Holmes

1816 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 607-6944
The interior for Atrium restaurant in Los Angeles, California.
Atrium.
Wonho Frank Lee

Eszett

It’s a crab and Champagne feast at Silver Lake strip mall contender Eszett. The late-night party will also include a paella party in the parking lot for a festive, more low-key wine bar evening hang. —Farley Elliott

3510 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 522-6323
Ronan

The fine folks at Ronan are serving the restaurant’s regular menu for New Year’s Eve, along with a slew of celebratory specials. Sip a Champagne cocktail made with bitters and a lemon twist, while diving into focaccia slathered with cultured butter and heaped with caviar. Reservations are available on Resy—Cathy Chaplin

7315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 917-5100
Focaccia with cultured butter and caviar at Ronan.
Focaccia with cultured butter and caviar at Ronan.
Ronan

Ototo

Echo Park’s Ototo is leaning into easy and casual on New Year’s Eve with no reservations and an a la carte menu. Food options include oysters with wasabi ponzu and beef tartare with uni, soy, and potato chips. At midnight, Ototo taps into its sake barrel to serve a complimentary glass until it’s gone. —Mona Holmes

1360 Allison Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 784-7930
Terra at Eataly L.A.

What’s more LA than a semi-hidden rooftop celebration to ring in the new year? Terra at Eataly will offer DJ tunes, wood-grilled meats, and cocktails for $110 per person for the 6 p.m. seating and $160 for the 9 p.m. seating that includes a glass of bubbly at midnight. On the menu are grilled tenderloin, Alaskan halibut, and striped bass tartare. —Matthew Kang

Eataly Westfield 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Roof, Los Angeles, CA 90067
(213) 310-8008
Yangban Society

Arts District’s Yangban Society might make for the ideal low-key New Year’s Eve, with a decently priced $85 per person tasting menu including Kusshi oysters with white kimchi mignonette and a grilled sea bream (one of my favorite dishes of the year). The meal goes from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., giving one enough time to head back home before the midnight countdown. Book a seat here. —Matthew Kang

712 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 866-1987
Cassia

Chef Bryant Ng’s lauded Southeast Asian brasserie is preparing a family-style dinner for New Year’s Eve ($95 per person). On the menu are Cassia classics like chickpea curry and grilled seabass, as well as specials like Vietnamese-Cajun crawfish spring rolls and honey walnut mushrooms. Reservations are available on Resy. —Cathy Chaplin

1314 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 393-6699
Nostalgia Bar and Lounge

Santa Monica’s Nostalgia is plotting a New Year’s Eve dinner that starts at 8 p.m. and will serve appetizers every hour — on the hour — until midnight. Chef Chris Sayegh also has Champagne and caviar service planned for the evening. Tickets range from $50 to $100 and are available on Eventbrite. —Mona Holmes

1326 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 450-4989
Nostalgia Bar and Lounge bar and seating area in Santa Monica, California.
Nostalgia Bar and Lounge.
Nostalgia

Cobi's

This cozy Santa Monica restaurant is serving a multi-course, family-style meal of inventive Southeast Asian fare with three seatings on New Year’s Eve. The 5 p.m. seating is priced at $95 a person, while the 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. seatings include a glass of bubbly and cost $125. Wine pairings of mostly natural stuff are available for an additional $60. —Matthew Kang

2104 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 238-5195
(424) 238-5195

Pasjoli

Chef Dave Beran and team will be hosting two seatings on New Year’s Eve. The multi-course menu includes an amuse-bouche with caviar, crab gnocchi, dry-aged rib-eye, and more. The early seating is priced at $295, while the late-night seating goes for $365 and includes a glass of Champagne at midnight. Reservations are available on the restaurant’s website. —Cathy Chaplin

2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 330-0020
The Rose Venice

Venice staple the Rose is doing an early ($125) and late seating ($175) for New Year’s Eve with live jazz and a sparkling wine toast for the midnight crowd. The pre fixe dinner includes starters like octopus and caviar and choices of pasta, seafood, and roasted meats. Reservations are available on the restaurant’s website. —Farley Elliott

220 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
(310) 399-0711
Belles Beach House

This hip Venice restaurant is the perfect New Year’s Eve house party in the bustling Westside neighborhood, with a DJ spinning tunes, special dishes like wagyu katsu sando and crab and caviar honey butter toast to go along with drink packages that include two house cocktails and a glass of bubbly. Make a reservation here. —Matthew Kang

24 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291
(424) 363-6600
Montage Laguna Beach

Looking to absolutely blow it up with an out-of-town party? Consider the Montage Laguna Beach’s 20th-anniversary bash on New Year’s Eve, which comes complete with an open bar and food like foie gras and apple, truffles and Japanese A5 wagyu beef, Maine lobster, a raw bar with king crab and caviar, plus a DJ and other entertainment all night. All that luxury comes at a cost: $750 per person. —Farley Elliott

30801 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(866) 271-6953
Related Maps