Prohibition event with a burlesque dancer in Los Angeles.
Prohibition party
Courtesy of Prohibition

14 Fun Options for Dining Out on New Year’s Eve

Live entertainment, lots of champagne, and plenty of glitz and glamor

by Mona Holmes
Prohibition party
| Courtesy of Prohibition
by Mona Holmes

The end of 2021 is shaping up to offer a stark contrast to the previous year when Southern California was deep into the second COVID-19 surge and people were urged to stay home. While those months simultaneously feel like a lifetime ago and just yesterday, there’s no denying that New Year’s Eve 2021 is going to be different. Restaurants, bars, and clubs are all ramping up for a big 2022 ring-in with sit-down, multi-course dinners, live entertainment, Roaring Twenties-themed events, and lots of music and dancing. Listed here are 14 restaurants, events, or bars to bring in the New Year, presented from north to south.

A note: most of these venues require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Check the websites or call to confirm.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Mama Shelter Los Angeles

6500 Selma Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 785-6600
(323) 785-6600
Hollywood hotel Mama Shelter decided to take on a Great Gatsby theme for New Year’s Eve by encouraging attire to fit the occasion. Diners can expect a five-course tasting menu with rabbit agnolotti, sea bass, wagyu beef, and dessert. The downstairs restaurant has a $100 first seating at 6:30 p.m. with a second 9:30 p.m. seating for $175. Both include a vintage champagne toast and party hats and favors. Make reservations are through OpenTable.

Mama Shelter dining room in Hollywood, California.
Mama Shelter
Elizabeth Daniels

2. Horses

7617 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
One of Hollywood’s hottest spots has two seatings for December 31. There’s still plenty of room for the $195 early seating before 6:30 p.m., but get to Resy quickly for the $235 second seating that starts at 8:30 p.m. where dungeness crab Louie, prime beef filet, ricotta gnudi, and a champagne toast are all on the menu.

An old dining room with lots of colorful paintings of horses and deep blue walls with wooden ball at the back.
Horses
Wonho Frank Lee

3. The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

1400 Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 762-1000
(323) 762-1000
It’s all about black and gold at the Godfrey Hotel, where attendees are encouraged to don these very colors while on the rooftop that overlooks the LA and Hollywood skyline. The cover charge is $125 — which does not include tax and gratuity — but allows access to the open bar from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. There’s also $35 general admission.

4. Employees Only

7953 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 536-9045
(323) 536-9045
Employees Only will host a Roaring Twenties party with tickets ranging from $75 to $125 for the open bar and small bites, available from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. And if in the mood, there’s a fortune teller to accompany a DJ set. Get tickets on Nightout.

Employees Only cocktail in West Hollywood, California.
Employees Only cocktail
Wonho Frank Lee

5. Crossroads Kitchen

8284 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 782-9245
(323) 782-9245
For the plant-based crowd — or anyone who appreciates innovation with vegetables — Crossroads Kitchen is serving a five-course $95 per person menu on December 31. Starters include the vegan “cheese” platter, while the following courses include a mushroom tart, house made squash ravioli, and a caramelized apple snow globe. Make reservations at the Crossroads website.

6. The Airliner

2419 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights’ historic restaurant/bar the Airliner opened doors in January 2020, so this will be its first NYE celebration. There’s live music, a DJ set, burlesque dancers, a magician on-site, tap dancing, as well as swing dance instruction. General admission is $75 while a VIP table for two is $300, but act quickly as these tickets are going fast on Eventbrite.

The interior of The Airliner in Lincoln Heights, California.
The Airliner
Courtesy of Sean Kelly

7. Theía

8048 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 591-0059
(323) 591-0059
Over in Beverly Grove, Theía put together a $125 three-course meal that includes a cocktail, choice of any appetizer, entree (slightly more for the tomahawk or loup de mer), along with belly dancers, fire performers, acrobats, and a DJ. Reserve a spot on OpenTable.

Theía restaurant in Los Angeles, California.
Theía
Jesús Bañuelos

8. Prohibition at Union Station

800 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Longtime NYE event Prohibition will take over Union Station for its NYE celebration, where attendees can take in burlesque, cocktails, and a Cut Copy DJ set in one of LA’s most gorgeous buildings. Head to Eventbrite for details.

Light shines in from big windows at Union Station’s art deco ticket counter.
Union Station
Flickr

9. LA Cha Cha Chá

812 E 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 548-8487
(213) 548-8487
With one of the most beautiful skyline views of DTLA, Cha Cha Chá’s also got something to accompany it: a $170 per person fee nabs a four-course meal, wine and cocktail pairing, as well as access to the La Barra NYE party that begins at 11 p.m. Go to OpenTable for reservations.

Outdoor patio at Cha Cha Chá in Downtown Los Angeles
Cha Cha Chá
Wonho Frank Lee

10. Hotel Figueroa

939 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 627-8971
(213) 627-8971
With a Great Gatsby/Roaring Twenties-themed party called ‘The World Is Yours’ NYE Party, Hotel Figueroa will transform its space into one that showcases DJs, fire dancers, aerialists, live music, and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets range from $100 to $7,500 (gasp) for VIP table service.

Hotel Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles.
Hotel Figueroa
Courtesy of Hotel Figueroa

11. Cassia

1314 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 393-6699
(310) 393-6699
For New Year’s Eve in Santa Monica, head to Cassia for a $95 per person prix-fixe menu where options include oysters, beef cheek rendang, whole grilled sea bass, and a Hong Kong-style pork chop. Wine pairings are available. Get to Resy to secure a table, but staff will keep availability for walk-ins on the patio and bar with a limited à la carte menu or prix-fixe.

Cassia, Santa Monica’s Landmark Southeast Asian Restaurant.
Cassia
Wonho Frank Lee

12. Pasjoli

2732 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 330-0020
(424) 330-0020
For NYE, Pasjoli chef Dave Beran will prepare a prix fixe menu for two seatings. The early seating is from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. is $250, while the $300 seating starts at 9 p.m. and includes additional menu courses and a champagne toast. Beran’s timeless French menu is sure to wow with a classic salad, foie de poulet, and a dry-aged ribeye with sauce perigueux. To secure a table, go to Resy.

A brick building with French bistro Pasjoli inside, bathed in dark light and deep blue tones.
Pasjoli
Wonho Frank Lee

13. Nueva

822 Washington Blvd
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 747-6050
(310) 747-6050
Nueva’s NYE menu has something for everyone. Chef Vartan Abgaryan’s a la carte options includes hamachi aguachile, vegan ceviche, a 16-ounce bone-in ribeye or the steelhead trout with mole rojo. There’s a $75 per person 6 p.m. seating, and entry for 8 p.m. is $90, so get to Resy for a table.

Nueva’s indoor dining area tables in Venice, California.
Nueva
Courtesy of Nueva

14. Pedalers Fork

23504 Calabasas Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
(818) 225-8231
(818) 225-8231
Out in Calabassas, Pedalers Fork will host a NYE celebration with its daily menu, as well as some additional food and drink specials to go with DJ Matt Gudis (Who’s That DJ!) spinning all night. They’ll also have complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Snag a reservation via the restaurant’s website.

