Exploring California Southern Desert Regions Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

The Perfect Road Trip Pit Stops From LA to Palm Springs

Date shakes, Vietnamese sandwiches, and an old-school Mexican haunt

by Mona Holmes
by Mona Holmes
Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

It’s finally fall, which means the temperatures in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley are cooling down and expected to hit just 90 degrees by the end of October. Whether traveling through the 10, 20, 60, or 91 Freeways, the drive to Palm Springs from Los Angeles is glorious year-round with an abundance of options for a food-fueled pit stop. One can certainly drive straight through and dine in Palm Springs proper, but why not stop and savor a meal with beautiful views of the San Gabriel Mountains? Here are nine places to try on the drive to Palm Springs.

Hue Thai Bakery & Deli

Stop by the hard-to-find Hue Thai in Rosemead for arguably the best bánh mì in the entire city of LA. For around $6 cash, the bánh mì đặc biệt combines a supreme ratio of pickled vegetables, cold cuts, and pate placed into a crisp baguette baked on the premises. It’s delicious enough to eat right away, with shards of crust flying all over one’s car seat, or a bit later when hunger pangs strike.

8968 Garvey Ave, Rosemead, CA 91770
(626) 571-5850
(626) 571-5850
Bánh mì đặc biệt at Hue Thai Bakery &amp; Deli in Rosemead.
Hue Thai Bakery & Deli.
Cathy Chaplin

Burritos La Palma

Burritos La Palma’s slender burritos filled with birria de res are fantastic road trip food, made with fresh, pliant tortillas in the Zacatecas style. Grab a few and down them in the car or sit for a plate of the platillo especial — two burritos served side-by-side with beans, crisp lettuce, and a covering of cheese and chile verde. Somehow the small burritos become a real rib-sticking meal with the tangy, spicy sauce and frijoles.

5120 Peck Rd, El Monte, CA 91732
(626) 350-8286
(626) 350-8286
Platillo especial from Burritos La Palma with refried beans, tomato, lettuce, chile, and salsa on a white plate.
Platillo especial from Burritos La Palma.

Garduno's Taco King

A longtime Baldwin Park staple, Garduno’s serves Mexican cafe classics like burritos, huevos rancheros, and more. The plant-based menu is also worth checking out, with a Soyrizo burrito, shredded jackfruit machaca, vegan chilaquiles, and tres leches cake all made without any dairy.

14604 Pacific Ave, Baldwin Park, CA 91706
(626) 960-5295
(626) 960-5295

Archibald's Drive-Thru

Even though Archibald’s has a fast and easy drive-thru, be sure to head inside to catch a glimpse of the sports-themed restaurant along with one’s burger, fries, or breakfast quesadilla.

15421 Fairfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA 91709
(909) 393-2660
(909) 393-2660

Klatch Coffee Rancho

Located directly off the Vineyard Avenue exit on the 10, Klatch Coffee in Rancho Cucamonga comes in clutch for a caffeine fix. Find nitro coffee on-tap and an especially delicious cappuccino shake.

8916 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
(909) 944-5282
(909) 944-5282

Mitla Cafe

Opened in 1937, Mitla Cafe is one of SoCal’s finest stops for chile rellenos, burritos, and tacos dorados. The local legend that inspired the Taco Bell chain is a ways off the 10 Freeway, but worth the detour for a hearty and historical pit stop.

602 N Mt Vernon Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92411
(909) 888-0460
(909) 888-0460
Mitla Cafe.
Mitla Cafe.
Noam Bleiweiss

Granlund's Restaurant

Find Granlund’s 10 minutes away from the 10 Freeway near Redlands. The dining room’s slightly dated decor contains bright colors and faux flowers, while the winding menu includes salads, quiche, lasagna, breakfast classics, cakes, pastries, and a notable Tex-Mex turkey melt. 

12194 California St, Yucaipa, CA 92399
(909) 790-6266
(909) 790-6266

Hadley Fruit Orchards

Travelers have been visiting Hadley Fruit Orchards since 1931. Located a stone’s throw from the Cabazon Outlets and famous dinosaurs, Hadley is beloved for its milkshakes, cakes, bars, and cookies made with locally grown dates.

47993 Morongo Trail, Cabazon, CA 92230
(951) 849-5255
(951) 849-5255

Pit Stop Diner

The 1950s-style restaurant is located on the eastern arm of the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa complex. Pit Stop Diner is popular among truckers for its steak and eggs, fish and chips, and Frisco melt served on Parmesan-crusted sourdough with grilled onions, Thousand Island, and seared beef patty.

49806 Seminole Dr, Cabazon, CA 92230
(951) 755-5550
(951) 755-5550
US-FIRE-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

