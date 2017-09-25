 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The San Fernando Valley's 21 Essential Restaurants, Winter 2021

Mining the Valley for gems hidden in plain sight

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated

The all-encompassing swath of flat land in northern Los Angeles known as the San Fernando Valley (or just the Valley) offers a wealth of exceptional cuisines, from Thai to Japanese to old-school American and red sauce Italian. The vastness of the Valley can be intimidating to tackle — and, in its total scope, has far too much to offer for one single map — so here now are just 20 of the San Fernando Valley’s most essential restaurants, presented west to east.

Removed: Krimsey’s Cajun Kitchen (closed), Cemitas Don Adrian, Scratch | Bar, Cavaretta’s, Nat’s Early Bite

Added: Tel Aviv Grill, Gorilla Pies, Pasta | Bar, Apey Kade, Gasolina Cafe, Tortas Ahogadas la Ramadita

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Gasolina Cafe

21150 Ventura Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 914-4033
(818) 914-4033
Some of greater LA’s best Spanish food hides in plain sight out in Woodland Hills, where Sandra Cordero turns out all day dishes like pan tomate, tortilla española, and weekend paellas.

A double image of an exterior and interior for a bright spanish cafe.
Gasolina Cafe, Woodland Hills
Gasolina Cafe

2. Apey Kade Restaurant

19662 Ventura Blvd
Tarzana, CA 91356
(818) 609-7683
(818) 609-7683
The wide breadth of Sri Lankan food is on full display at Apey Kade in Tarzana. From raw kale salads to rice to hearty soups and stews, this place can do it all.

3. Brent's Deli

19565 Parthenia St
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 886-5679
(818) 886-5679
An LA deli institution, Brent’s has been a staple in the Northridge neighborhood for nearly 40 years. The outlandishly good black pastrami reuben is reason enough to make the drive.

Brent’s Deli The Hot Dish
Brent’s Deli
Wonho Frank Lee

4. Vinh Loi Tofu

18625 Sherman Way #101
Reseda, CA 91335
(818) 996-9779
(818) 996-9779
Reseda’s Vinh Loi Tofu is a hit with herbivores and omnivores alike with its extensive menu of Vietnamese classics prepared without animal protein. Any dish containing the restaurant’s signature made-from-scratch tofu is sure to please.

Vinh Loi Tofu
Vinh Loi Tofu
Vinh Loi Tofu [Official Photo]

5. Lum-Ka-Naad

8910 Reseda Blvd
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 882-3028
(818) 882-3028
Valley denizens don’t have to make the drive to Thai Town to find extraordinary Thai fare thanks to Lum Ka Naad. The northern and southern Thai specialties served here don’t mess around when it comes to spice, so order with caution.

6. Szechuan Place

9250 Reseda Blvd
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 280-5355
(818) 280-5355
Regional Chinese cooking can be found in pockets across the San Fernando Valley, particularly at Northridge’s Szechuan Place, where American Chinese classics are served alongside more traditional Sichuan fare. The mapo tofu is a hit with regulars.

7. Tel Aviv Glatt Kosher Grill

17201 Ventura Blvd
Encino, CA 91316
(818) 774-9400
(818) 774-9400
Sabich, schnitzel, challah, shawarma... it’s all possible at Tel Aviv Grill, the Kosher Valley micro-chain that makes some of LA’s best Israeli food.

8. Furnsaj Bakery

11146 Balboa Blvd
Granada Hills, CA 91344
(818) 368-4000
(818) 368-4000
Granada Hills mainstay Furnsaj Bakery doesn’t look like much from the outside of its strip mall digs, but head inside for some of the best Lebanese food in all of Los Angeles. The shawarma is a must hit, and the flatbreads are the stuff of legend.

9. Pasta|Bar

16101 Ventura Blvd #255
Encino, CA 91436
(818) 646-6085
(818) 646-6085
Who could have ever guessed that the Michelin Guide would find Pasta Bar tucked away in its Encino strip mall home? Sure enough the big red book has given Phillip Frankland Lee a star for he and his team’s work at this refined Italian-focused spot along Ventura Boulevard.

10. Mizlala

East, 4515 Sepulveda Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 783-6698
(818) 783-6698

One wouldn’t expect such outstanding, refined Mediterranean fare to be coming out of the humble confines of Mizlala. Longtime SBE chef Danny Elmaleh took over his father’s former restaurant space, Simon’s Café, to serve an exciting menu of small plates and tagines that are worth driving for.

 

Mizlala
Fried cauliflower from Mizlala
Joshua Lurie

11. Bill's Burgers

14742 Oxnard St
Van Nuys, CA 91411
(818) 785-4086
(818) 785-4086

There are burgers and burger-makers, and then there’s Bill Elwell. The namesake man behind this Van Nuys beef and bun legend still mans the griddle as often as possible, turning out some of the sturdiest and least expensive meals in the Valley.

A handheld burger with lots of cheese from Bill’s Burgers in the San Fernando Valley.
Bill’s Burgers
Farley Elliott

12. Petit Trois

13705 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 989-2600
(818) 989-2600
Petit Trois’ second location in the Valley is larger in every sense than the original one in Hollywood, from the space to the menu. However, expect the same outstanding French bistro fare, like the perfected omelet and the Big Mec.

Petit Trois
Petit Trois
Matthew Kang

13. Boneyard Bistro

13539 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 906-7427
(818) 906-7427
In a city that has come into its own, barbecue-wise at least, in the past few years, it’s refreshing to see Boneyard Bistro continue to turn out quality meats and sides from its spacious Sherman Oaks building. Stop in for ribs, brisket, or one of the other popular items from burgers and sliders to deviled eggs. Don’t forget to snag a beer, too.

A plate of brisket and ribs with sauce on the side.
Boneyard Bistro
Faley Elliott

14. Sushi Note

13447 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 802-3443
(818) 802-3443
There are no shortage of great sushi restaurants in the neighborhood and Sushi Note ranks somewhere near the top. Snag a seat at the seven-seat bar dedicated to serving omakase from celebrated chef Kiminobu Saito.

15. Casa Vega

13301 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 788-4868
(818) 788-4868
Casa Vega has more than stood the test of time. The casual Mexican-American restaurant known for its big, deep red booths and colorful atmosphere has become a mainstay for the entire San Fernando Valley, and frequently acts as a back drop for movies and TV shows filmed around town. Tortilla chips and margaritas are always fun with big groups, but sometimes sitting at the bar and chatting with the ageless staff is just as much of a treat.

Bar at Casa Vega, lit up with string lights.
Casa Vega
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

16. Cilantro Mexican Grill

7214 Whitsett Ave
North Hollywood, CA 91605
(818) 765-7998
(818) 765-7998
North Hollywood’s Cilantro Mexican Grill makes what may be the best meat burrito in the entire city. Tucked into a quiet corner of a busy gas station, this place draws dozens upon dozens of lunchtime diners eager to enjoy the craftsmanship of chef Adolfo Perez, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate with a corporate chef background who is now making his dream come true.

A burrito split in half on a black plate. Farley Elliott

17. Gorilla Pies

12417 Burbank Blvd
Valley Village, CA 91607
(818) 821-3777
(818) 821-3777
Heavily charred, seriously cheesy, and impossibly crispy. That’s the way the pies are done at Gorilla, the Valley Village newcomer that’s trying to give the Valley a taste of Pittsburgh, one pizza at a time.

An overhead shot of two pizzas on round trays with a metal sheet of cheesy bread in the top left corner.
Gorilla Pies.
Farley Elliott

18. Asanebo

11941 Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 760-3348
(818) 760-3348
Asanebo has been on the receiving end of plenty of critical acclaim for its pristine cuts of fish, inventive sushi done to perfection, and exceptional chawanmushi and king crab to boot.

Asanebo
Asanebo
@GastronomyBlog

19. Tortas Ahogadas La Ramadita

5938 Vineland Ave
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 506-6473
(818) 506-6473

Prepare for heat (and lots of it) at this staple roadside stop for spicy tortas ahogadas, dunked in a blistering sauce and served up with plenty of cooling refreshments.

A red-tinged table filled with spicy sandwiches and tacos in deeply fiery sauces.
Tortas Ahogadas la Ramadita.
Farley Elliott

20. Larry's Chili Dog

3122 W Burbank Blvd
Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 842-0244
(818) 842-0244
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town, and there is no shortage of options across the San Fernando Valley. Among the biggest contenders for the throne is Larry’s Chili Dog, an old-school hot dog spot for eggs and meat wrapped in tortillas, as well as classic dogs with a variety of toppings.

Larry’s Chili Dog breakfast burrito held in a hand with a yellow background.
Larry’s Chili Dog
Farley Elliott

21. Pinocchio Restaurant

3103 W Magnolia Blvd
Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 845-3516
(818) 845-3516
Pinocchio and Monte Carlo Deli are the sort of places that Italian food dreams are made of. From inexpensive noodles offered a variety of ways (red sauce, meat sauce, alfredo, and beyond) to heaps of garlic bread, meatballs, and deli staples and take home snacks, this is Burbank’s home for eating well.

A red checkered table with Italian dishes like lasagna and chicken parm.
Pinocchio
Farley Elliott

