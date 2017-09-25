The all-encompassing swath of flat land in northern Los Angeles known as the San Fernando Valley (or just the Valley) offers a wealth of exceptional cuisines, from Thai to Japanese to old-school American and red sauce Italian. The vastness of the Valley can be intimidating to tackle — and, in its total scope, has far too much to offer for one single map — so here now are just 20 of the San Fernando Valley’s most essential restaurants, presented west to east.

Removed: Krimsey’s Cajun Kitchen (closed), Cemitas Don Adrian, Scratch | Bar, Cavaretta’s, Nat’s Early Bite

Added: Tel Aviv Grill, Gorilla Pies, Pasta | Bar, Apey Kade, Gasolina Cafe, Tortas Ahogadas la Ramadita

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.