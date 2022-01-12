 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

38 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles

18 Hottest Restaurants in Los Angeles, January 2022

13 Fresh Juice and Smoothie Spots in Los Angeles

Joules Watts Coffee Baklava Latte.
Joules Watts Coffee Baklava Latte.
Joshua Lurie

Where to Find Barista Competition-Worthy Signature Coffee Drinks Around Los Angeles

Creative beverages are no longer limited to industry throwdowns

by Joshua Lurie
View as Map
Joules Watts Coffee Baklava Latte.
| Joshua Lurie
by Joshua Lurie

Uniquely signature coffee and espresso drinks are no longer just available at barista competitions or after-hours throwdowns around Los Angeles. These days more imaginative baristas are opening their own coffee bars or working up impressive menus for others, using ceramic mugs, glasses, plastic and paper cups as canvases for creative caffeinated beverages. Competitions celebrate espresso (which is what we mainly stick to here) though baristas also utilize cold brew and other methods to great effect at local coffee bars. These coffee hubs also offer seasonal drinks that go way beyond pumpkin spice and other ubiquitous lattes bombed with sweetened condensed milk. Signature drinks are often available hot or iced, though sometimes baristas will specify. These 15 drinks from around greater Los Angeles show just some of the wide range.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Joules & Watts Coffee

Copy Link
3888 Cross Creek Rd
Malibu, CA 90265
(424) 235-2839
(424) 235-2839
Visit Website

Max Gualtieri partnered with Broad Street Oyster Company’s owners on this electric coffee bar in Malibu Village featuring beans he roasts in DTLA. He beautifully reinterprets baklava in latte form, featuring a double shot and steamed milk that luxuriate in house-made syrup crafted with honey, cinnamon, and almond. Floral rosewater and a cinnamon dusting emulate baklava’s flavor profile. The only thing missing is flaky phyllo and the dessert’s signature crunch.

Joules and Watts baklava latte.
Joules and Watts baklava latte.
Joshua Lurie

2. little lunch coffee + snacks

Copy Link
50 Brooks Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 400-0463
(310) 400-0463
Visit Website

Chris McColl teamed with entrepreneur Jerrod Clancy on this fashionable coffee bar by Venice Beach that extends to a wooden parklet across the street. Little lunch is what people call recess in Australia, which is Clancy’s home country. Gold Coaster, named for a particularly vibrant beachfront region near Brisbane, is a knockout latte made with warming spices like turmeric, cinnamon and cardamom that they sweeten with vanilla. Maca root is an Andean superfood that’s supposed to provide an added energy boost, which completes the vivid beverage.

Gold coaster from Little Lunch in Venice.
Gold coaster from Little Lunch in Venice.
Joshua Lurie

3. Ten

Copy Link
4065 Glencoe Ave #100
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 526-1062
(424) 526-1062
Visit Website

In 2020, Zayde Naquib opened this stylish spinoff that one-ups sister cafe Bar Nine at INclave, a modern, mixed-use development in Marina del Rey. When they were developing a new signature drink just for this location, they had been making orange juice and had plenty of leftover peels. To avoid food waste, they utilized residual fruit to make bitters, simple syrup and dehydrated ”dust” that they used in an orange latte. That drink evolved into a more indulgent orange mocha that incorporates their vegan chocolate ganache and comes in a reusable jar.

Orange Mocha from Ten.
Orange Mocha from Ten.
Joshua Lurie

4. Go Get Em Tiger

Copy Link
10000 Washington Blvd Suite 103
Culver City, CA 90232
(323) 663-4971
(323) 663-4971
Visit Website

Kyle Glanville and co-founder Charles Babinski (no longer with the company) are both former U.S. Barista Champions, so it’s only fitting that Go Get Em Tiger offers a multifaceted signature drink. The Business & Pleasure is a three-part experience at the growing company’s nine coffee bars that features espresso they roast in nearby Vernon, refreshing fizzy hoppy tea, and a frothy espresso drink shaken with house-made almond & macadamia nut milk, simple syrup, and ice that baristas strain and sprinkle with ground espresso beans.

Business and Pleasure from Go Get Em Tiger.
Business and Pleasure from Go Get Em Tiger.
Joshua Lurie

Also Featured in:

5. Dayglow

Copy Link
866 Huntley Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 303-7153
(424) 303-7153
Visit Website

Tohm Ifergan recently welcomed coffee luminary Christopher “nicely” Abel Alameda as co-CEO, so the signature drinks will no doubt continue to flow. In the meantime, check out seasonal “creations” inspired by the Wes Anderson film “The French Dispatch” and Hiyao Miyazaki’s animated masterpieces. Dayglow also offers signature drinks that are regularly available in Silver Lake and West Hollywood. Hotel Chevalier stars flash brewed coffee that’s distilled to remove color and solubles, providing a blank canvas. In this case, it’s shaken with coconut cream, lime juice and ice, garnished with mint and fresh grated nutmeg. Ifergan named this drink for a 2007 Wes Anderson short film starring Jason Schwartzman and Natalie Portman as a former couple who reconnects, a feeling he describes as “familiar, but different,” just like this drink.

Hotel Chevalier drink from Dayglow.
Hotel Chevalier drink from Dayglow.
Joshua Lurie

Also Featured in:

6. Farm Cup Coffee

Copy Link
7748 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 450-9599
(323) 450-9599
Visit Website

Emerson Haro and Tony Yuan started by roaming LA streets in a yellow 1964 Citroën HY truck. This year, they put down roots, opening a cafe at the base of Century City’s Constellation Place office tower and parking their truck, which they call Sunny, in a West Hollywood storefront. They offer several worldly lattes inspired by travels. Champurrado inspired The Nomad, a bittersweet blend of espresso, Holy Cacao chocolate sauce, piloncillo, cinnamon, clove, orange, and whole milk. A yellow neon sign in Century City encourages visitors to “feel your sunshine.” Drinks like these certainly help.

Coffee Nomad from Farm Cup.
Coffee Nomad from Farm Cup.
Joshua Lurie

7. Mad Lab Hollywood

Copy Link
6515 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Visit Website

Andrew Sinclair founded Mad Lab in 2015 with wife Sarah in a DTLA basement. Sinclair’s outdoor only coffee bar debuted in 2020 featuring a neon sign depicting a skeleton sipping from a mug while leaning on a coffee roaster. A sign promises “a better addiction.” Their menu’s Specialty section certainly has some craveworthy options, including seasonal specials and regularly available drinks like the dreamsicle cappuccino. This “adventure of orange & vanilla” riffs on a Creamsicle ice cream bar. In this case, it’s a deluxe latte made with espresso, condensed milk whisked with vanilla and orange, and a choice of either whole or oat milk. Their recipes are proprietary, though my barista did admit to orange juice, orange zest and orange Angostura bitters that collectively add citrusy oomph.

Dreamsicle cappuccino from Mad Lab.
Dreamsicle cappuccino from Mad Lab.
Joshua Lurie

Also Featured in:

8. Obet & Del's Coffee

Copy Link
5233 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(213) 807-3894
(213) 807-3894
Visit Website

Heather Knox and Joshua Oliveros both worked in coffee before opening their own sleek cafe in Thai Town. They named Obet & Del’s for his parents Delia and Robert (aka Obet). Coffee doesn’t always come through on signature lattes, but Filipino iced coffee features pronounced flavor thanks to a single-origin dark roast that melds beautifully with oat milk and sweet, earthy ube (purple yam) puree that starts at the bottom of the cup. Just give the drink a stir to blend the different elements in this iced drink that draws on Oliveros’ Filipino heritage.

Filipino iced coffee from Obet &amp; Del’s.
Filipino iced coffee from Obet & Del’s.
Joshua Lurie

9. Spl. Coffee

Copy Link
4059 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 915-0037
(213) 915-0037
Visit Website

Karen Dizon and husband Jonathan are the mom and pop at this Koreatown coffee bar with vibrant Cache (chicken) and Atlas (cat) murals. SPL Coffee fulfills Karen’s childhood dream. She’s had the name “spill the beans” in mind since she was 12 years old; spl is just shorthand for spill. Karen developed her signature Dry Kapp a decade ago as a barista, and now SPL Coffee customers benefit. Traditionally, a dry cappuccino has less milk and more foam. This reinterpreted version features espresso shaken with ice and house-made simple syrup that’s served topped with towering foam in a tall glass. Grab a steel stirrer to integrate the foam.

Dry Kap from SPL.
Dry Kap from SPL.
Joshua Lurie

10. Coffee Memes

Copy Link
1523 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 407-6601
(323) 407-6601
Visit Website

This spring, Korean-American entrepreneur Curtis Park debuted his coffee bar on Silver Lake’s Sunset Triangle Plaza. For the business name, he drew on ideas from Richard Dawkins, who first used the term meme in a 1976 book that discusses how ideas spread and vary. His signature drinks are a good example of that concept. Smoking Tiger plays on the coffee world’s popular espresso tonic. Here, they team espresso with house-carbonated water and fermented apricot, which steeps in sugar for 100 days on shelves. Tree Frog substitutes matcha and Faithful Toad substitutes chai. In each case, stir with a metal straw to integrate the flavors.

Smoking Tiger from Coffee Memes.
Smoking Tiger from Coffee Memes.
Joshua Lurie

11. Thank You Coffee

Copy Link
938 N Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(562) 265-8359
(562) 265-8359
Visit Website

Five-spice is a blend that’s popular in Chinese cuisine. Thank You Coffee, the Chinatown coffee bar from Jonathan Yang, Matt Chung, and Cody Wang that shares space with Paper Please, features a five-spice latte. Yang describes the drink’s flavor as “pumpkin spice meets pho,” achieving that effect by combining espresso, oat milk, condensed milk (which can be excluded), and a house syrup that features star anise, green Sichuan peppercorns, Sichuan dried chili flakes, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, green cardamom, ginger, and a secret weapon, MSG.

Five Spice Latte from Thank You Coffee.
Five Spice Latte from Thank You Coffee.
Joshua Lurie

12. Coffee and Plants

Copy Link
62 W Union St
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 615-1261
(626) 615-1261
Visit Website

This Instagram friendly, plant-based cafe from three friends in a Pasadena courtyard features plenty of faux and real plants. Flowers even factor into signature drinks like the Rowl Bowl latte, named for the Crown City’s iconic stadium. Baristas somehow balance espresso with earthy beet juice, floral rose hibiscus syrup, and a choice of plant-based milk; I suggest almond. They garnish each cup - hot or iced - with fragrant rose petals. Better yet, Coffee + Plants is a mission-driven café that works with the National Forest Foundation to plant one tree for every 100 cups sold.

Rose Bowl latte from Coffee and Plants.
Rose Bowl latte from Coffee and Plants.
Joshua Lurie

13. CAR Artisan Chocolate

Copy Link
1009 E Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 314-3188
(626) 314-3188
Visit Website

Haris Car spent six years working for Philz Coffee and made chocolate in his home kitchen before opening a Pasadena café that celebrates both beans this spring. Choco-spresso combines his two favorite interests, which often grow in similar regions around the world. This concentrated espresso drink features 55% dark unfermented Mexican chocolate with a Colombia/Guatemala espresso blend that touts chocolate and berry notes. Car describes espresso as “very creamy and sweet when a proper shot is pulled.” Combining with the “striking” Mexican chocolate and vanilla sweetener results in distinctive sips.

Choco-espresso from CAR Artisan Chocolate.
Choco-espresso from CAR Artisan Chocolate.
Joshua Lurie

14. Café Santo

Copy Link
520 Whittier Blvd #D
Montebello, CA 90640
(323) 765-7755
(323) 765-7755
Visit Website

This Oaxacan inspired coffee bar from Marlon Gonzalez and Pilar Casteñeda is part of Montebello’s BLVD Market and faces Whittier Boulevard. They incorporate Mexican chocolate that Reina Negra sources from Chiapas and Tabasco. Their bold, gritty Oaxacan mocha combines espresso, 40% cacao, crushed almonds, cinnamon, and milk, available either iced or hot. Café Santo’s logo depicts a jaguar, the sacred cacao tree’s mythical protector. Drinks like this reinforce that noble cause.

Oaxacan mocha at Cafe Santo.
Oaxacan mocha at Cafe Santo.
Joshua Lurie

15. Syndicate

Copy Link
18 W Sierra Madre Blvd
Sierra Madre, CA 91024
(626) 351-0051
(626) 351-0051
Visit Website

Alex Novack and Erin Ritter run Syndicate in Sierra Madre. This stylish bakery-cafe features an abstract mural depicting the nearby San Gabriel Foothills and one of LA’s most ambitious signature drink rosters. Ask about the evergreen Bolt or winter-specific Frostbite Mocha. If you’re feeling adventurous, opt for the Mood Ring, the barista’s choice, named for a Relient K song. When I arrived on a crisp fall day, Barista Elias Lucero asked, “Do you prefer hot? Iced? Dairy? Non-dairy?” My hot, dairy requests resulted in a warming maple, cinnamon and orange bitters latte. “Sometimes I like to do an Almond Joy, which is chocolate ganache, coconut cream and almond milk.” Lucero says, “If it’s hot out, sometimes I’ll do maple with orange bitters and espresso tonic.” Syndicate’s motto challenges baristas and customers: “Dare to be brilliant.”

Mood ring from Syndicate.
Mood ring from Syndicate.
Joshua Lurie

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Joules & Watts Coffee

3888 Cross Creek Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Joules and Watts baklava latte.
Joules and Watts baklava latte.
Joshua Lurie

Max Gualtieri partnered with Broad Street Oyster Company’s owners on this electric coffee bar in Malibu Village featuring beans he roasts in DTLA. He beautifully reinterprets baklava in latte form, featuring a double shot and steamed milk that luxuriate in house-made syrup crafted with honey, cinnamon, and almond. Floral rosewater and a cinnamon dusting emulate baklava’s flavor profile. The only thing missing is flaky phyllo and the dessert’s signature crunch.

3888 Cross Creek Rd
Malibu, CA 90265
(424) 235-2839
Visit Website

2. little lunch coffee + snacks

50 Brooks Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Gold coaster from Little Lunch in Venice.
Gold coaster from Little Lunch in Venice.
Joshua Lurie

Chris McColl teamed with entrepreneur Jerrod Clancy on this fashionable coffee bar by Venice Beach that extends to a wooden parklet across the street. Little lunch is what people call recess in Australia, which is Clancy’s home country. Gold Coaster, named for a particularly vibrant beachfront region near Brisbane, is a knockout latte made with warming spices like turmeric, cinnamon and cardamom that they sweeten with vanilla. Maca root is an Andean superfood that’s supposed to provide an added energy boost, which completes the vivid beverage.

50 Brooks Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 400-0463
Visit Website

3. Ten

4065 Glencoe Ave #100, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Orange Mocha from Ten.
Orange Mocha from Ten.
Joshua Lurie

In 2020, Zayde Naquib opened this stylish spinoff that one-ups sister cafe Bar Nine at INclave, a modern, mixed-use development in Marina del Rey. When they were developing a new signature drink just for this location, they had been making orange juice and had plenty of leftover peels. To avoid food waste, they utilized residual fruit to make bitters, simple syrup and dehydrated ”dust” that they used in an orange latte. That drink evolved into a more indulgent orange mocha that incorporates their vegan chocolate ganache and comes in a reusable jar.

4065 Glencoe Ave #100
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 526-1062
Visit Website

4. Go Get Em Tiger

10000 Washington Blvd Suite 103, Culver City, CA 90232
Business and Pleasure from Go Get Em Tiger.
Business and Pleasure from Go Get Em Tiger.
Joshua Lurie

Kyle Glanville and co-founder Charles Babinski (no longer with the company) are both former U.S. Barista Champions, so it’s only fitting that Go Get Em Tiger offers a multifaceted signature drink. The Business & Pleasure is a three-part experience at the growing company’s nine coffee bars that features espresso they roast in nearby Vernon, refreshing fizzy hoppy tea, and a frothy espresso drink shaken with house-made almond & macadamia nut milk, simple syrup, and ice that baristas strain and sprinkle with ground espresso beans.

10000 Washington Blvd Suite 103
Culver City, CA 90232
(323) 663-4971
Visit Website

5. Dayglow

866 Huntley Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Hotel Chevalier drink from Dayglow.
Hotel Chevalier drink from Dayglow.
Joshua Lurie

Tohm Ifergan recently welcomed coffee luminary Christopher “nicely” Abel Alameda as co-CEO, so the signature drinks will no doubt continue to flow. In the meantime, check out seasonal “creations” inspired by the Wes Anderson film “The French Dispatch” and Hiyao Miyazaki’s animated masterpieces. Dayglow also offers signature drinks that are regularly available in Silver Lake and West Hollywood. Hotel Chevalier stars flash brewed coffee that’s distilled to remove color and solubles, providing a blank canvas. In this case, it’s shaken with coconut cream, lime juice and ice, garnished with mint and fresh grated nutmeg. Ifergan named this drink for a 2007 Wes Anderson short film starring Jason Schwartzman and Natalie Portman as a former couple who reconnects, a feeling he describes as “familiar, but different,” just like this drink.

866 Huntley Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 303-7153
Visit Website

6. Farm Cup Coffee

7748 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Coffee Nomad from Farm Cup.
Coffee Nomad from Farm Cup.
Joshua Lurie

Emerson Haro and Tony Yuan started by roaming LA streets in a yellow 1964 Citroën HY truck. This year, they put down roots, opening a cafe at the base of Century City’s Constellation Place office tower and parking their truck, which they call Sunny, in a West Hollywood storefront. They offer several worldly lattes inspired by travels. Champurrado inspired The Nomad, a bittersweet blend of espresso, Holy Cacao chocolate sauce, piloncillo, cinnamon, clove, orange, and whole milk. A yellow neon sign in Century City encourages visitors to “feel your sunshine.” Drinks like these certainly help.

7748 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 450-9599
Visit Website

7. Mad Lab Hollywood

6515 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Dreamsicle cappuccino from Mad Lab.
Dreamsicle cappuccino from Mad Lab.
Joshua Lurie

Andrew Sinclair founded Mad Lab in 2015 with wife Sarah in a DTLA basement. Sinclair’s outdoor only coffee bar debuted in 2020 featuring a neon sign depicting a skeleton sipping from a mug while leaning on a coffee roaster. A sign promises “a better addiction.” Their menu’s Specialty section certainly has some craveworthy options, including seasonal specials and regularly available drinks like the dreamsicle cappuccino. This “adventure of orange & vanilla” riffs on a Creamsicle ice cream bar. In this case, it’s a deluxe latte made with espresso, condensed milk whisked with vanilla and orange, and a choice of either whole or oat milk. Their recipes are proprietary, though my barista did admit to orange juice, orange zest and orange Angostura bitters that collectively add citrusy oomph.

6515 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Visit Website

8. Obet & Del's Coffee

5233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Filipino iced coffee from Obet &amp; Del’s.
Filipino iced coffee from Obet & Del’s.
Joshua Lurie

Heather Knox and Joshua Oliveros both worked in coffee before opening their own sleek cafe in Thai Town. They named Obet & Del’s for his parents Delia and Robert (aka Obet). Coffee doesn’t always come through on signature lattes, but Filipino iced coffee features pronounced flavor thanks to a single-origin dark roast that melds beautifully with oat milk and sweet, earthy ube (purple yam) puree that starts at the bottom of the cup. Just give the drink a stir to blend the different elements in this iced drink that draws on Oliveros’ Filipino heritage.

5233 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(213) 807-3894
Visit Website

9. Spl. Coffee

4059 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Dry Kap from SPL.
Dry Kap from SPL.
Joshua Lurie

Karen Dizon and husband Jonathan are the mom and pop at this Koreatown coffee bar with vibrant Cache (chicken) and Atlas (cat) murals. SPL Coffee fulfills Karen’s childhood dream. She’s had the name “spill the beans” in mind since she was 12 years old; spl is just shorthand for spill. Karen developed her signature Dry Kapp a decade ago as a barista, and now SPL Coffee customers benefit. Traditionally, a dry cappuccino has less milk and more foam. This reinterpreted version features espresso shaken with ice and house-made simple syrup that’s served topped with towering foam in a tall glass. Grab a steel stirrer to integrate the foam.

4059 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 915-0037
Visit Website

10. Coffee Memes

1523 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Smoking Tiger from Coffee Memes.
Smoking Tiger from Coffee Memes.
Joshua Lurie

This spring, Korean-American entrepreneur Curtis Park debuted his coffee bar on Silver Lake’s Sunset Triangle Plaza. For the business name, he drew on ideas from Richard Dawkins, who first used the term meme in a 1976 book that discusses how ideas spread and vary. His signature drinks are a good example of that concept. Smoking Tiger plays on the coffee world’s popular espresso tonic. Here, they team espresso with house-carbonated water and fermented apricot, which steeps in sugar for 100 days on shelves. Tree Frog substitutes matcha and Faithful Toad substitutes chai. In each case, stir with a metal straw to integrate the flavors.

1523 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 407-6601
Visit Website

11. Thank You Coffee

938 N Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Five Spice Latte from Thank You Coffee.
Five Spice Latte from Thank You Coffee.
Joshua Lurie

Five-spice is a blend that’s popular in Chinese cuisine. Thank You Coffee, the Chinatown coffee bar from Jonathan Yang, Matt Chung, and Cody Wang that shares space with Paper Please, features a five-spice latte. Yang describes the drink’s flavor as “pumpkin spice meets pho,” achieving that effect by combining espresso, oat milk, condensed milk (which can be excluded), and a house syrup that features star anise, green Sichuan peppercorns, Sichuan dried chili flakes, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, green cardamom, ginger, and a secret weapon, MSG.

938 N Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(562) 265-8359
Visit Website

12. Coffee and Plants

62 W Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103
Rose Bowl latte from Coffee and Plants.
Rose Bowl latte from Coffee and Plants.
Joshua Lurie

This Instagram friendly, plant-based cafe from three friends in a Pasadena courtyard features plenty of faux and real plants. Flowers even factor into signature drinks like the Rowl Bowl latte, named for the Crown City’s iconic stadium. Baristas somehow balance espresso with earthy beet juice, floral rose hibiscus syrup, and a choice of plant-based milk; I suggest almond. They garnish each cup - hot or iced - with fragrant rose petals. Better yet, Coffee + Plants is a mission-driven café that works with the National Forest Foundation to plant one tree for every 100 cups sold.

62 W Union St
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 615-1261
Visit Website

13. CAR Artisan Chocolate

1009 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
Choco-espresso from CAR Artisan Chocolate.
Choco-espresso from CAR Artisan Chocolate.
Joshua Lurie

Haris Car spent six years working for Philz Coffee and made chocolate in his home kitchen before opening a Pasadena café that celebrates both beans this spring. Choco-spresso combines his two favorite interests, which often grow in similar regions around the world. This concentrated espresso drink features 55% dark unfermented Mexican chocolate with a Colombia/Guatemala espresso blend that touts chocolate and berry notes. Car describes espresso as “very creamy and sweet when a proper shot is pulled.” Combining with the “striking” Mexican chocolate and vanilla sweetener results in distinctive sips.

1009 E Colorado Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 314-3188
Visit Website

14. Café Santo

520 Whittier Blvd #D, Montebello, CA 90640
Oaxacan mocha at Cafe Santo.
Oaxacan mocha at Cafe Santo.
Joshua Lurie

This Oaxacan inspired coffee bar from Marlon Gonzalez and Pilar Casteñeda is part of Montebello’s BLVD Market and faces Whittier Boulevard. They incorporate Mexican chocolate that Reina Negra sources from Chiapas and Tabasco. Their bold, gritty Oaxacan mocha combines espresso, 40% cacao, crushed almonds, cinnamon, and milk, available either iced or hot. Café Santo’s logo depicts a jaguar, the sacred cacao tree’s mythical protector. Drinks like this reinforce that noble cause.

520 Whittier Blvd #D
Montebello, CA 90640
(323) 765-7755
Visit Website

15. Syndicate

18 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Mood ring from Syndicate.
Mood ring from Syndicate.
Joshua Lurie

Alex Novack and Erin Ritter run Syndicate in Sierra Madre. This stylish bakery-cafe features an abstract mural depicting the nearby San Gabriel Foothills and one of LA’s most ambitious signature drink rosters. Ask about the evergreen Bolt or winter-specific Frostbite Mocha. If you’re feeling adventurous, opt for the Mood Ring, the barista’s choice, named for a Relient K song. When I arrived on a crisp fall day, Barista Elias Lucero asked, “Do you prefer hot? Iced? Dairy? Non-dairy?” My hot, dairy requests resulted in a warming maple, cinnamon and orange bitters latte. “Sometimes I like to do an Almond Joy, which is chocolate ganache, coconut cream and almond milk.” Lucero says, “If it’s hot out, sometimes I’ll do maple with orange bitters and espresso tonic.” Syndicate’s motto challenges baristas and customers: “Dare to be brilliant.”

18 W Sierra Madre Blvd
Sierra Madre, CA 91024
(626) 351-0051
Visit Website

Related Maps