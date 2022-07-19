 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A cake in the shape of recording artist George Clinton.
Sweet Red Peach’s George Clinton cake
Karolyn Plummer

9 Delectable Bakeries to Know in South Los Angeles

From custom cakes and cobblers to pan dulce, South LA has everything

by Mona Holmes
Sweet Red Peach’s George Clinton cake
| Karolyn Plummer
by Mona Holmes

With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.

South Los Angeles covers a massive footprint in Los Angeles, from Watts to Inglewood to Leimert Park. It’s within these vibrant communities where not only sweet potato pies are on the menu, but also blackberry cobblers, chocolate chip cookies, pan dulce, and some of the most decorative and creative cakes found anywhere. Here now, are nine incredible South LA bakeries worth visiting.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

27th Street Bakery

The third generation of family members operates 27th Street Bakery. It’s in the historic South Central core, and has watched the entire city shift and change over decades all while making sweet potato and pecan pie, carrot cake, and a wonderful sock-it-to-me cake.

2700 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011
(323) 233-3469
(323) 233-3469

Heavenly Cakes Creations

Qualifying as a hidden gem, look for the black and white awning of Heavenly Cakes Creations in a tiny spot in Hyde Park where regulars return for tea cakes, custom cakes sweet potato pies chocolate chip cookies, along with the sweet, sticky monkey bread.

2916 W Vernon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 290-4700
(323) 290-4700
A batch of monkey bread in tin pans.
Monkey bread from Heavenly Cakes Creations
Heavenly Cakes Creations

Panaderia Super Pan

After being squeezed out of Virgil Village a few years ago, the family-owned Super Pan relocated to South Park near the 110 south of Vernon Avenue, where they still serve superb Mexican, Salvadoran, and Guatemalan bread and pastries.

4951 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011
(323) 681-8998
(323) 681-8998

Gwen's Specialty Cakes

Gwen Vance opened her specialty bake shop over 20 years ago, where everything sells out quickly. Arrive early to purchase one of her mini-bite pecan, sweet potato, or apple pies. It’s good to get on Vance’s email list to stay on top of her Southern-style dinners prepared weekly for pick-up.

820 N La Brea Ave # D, Inglewood, CA 90302
(310) 677-9979
(310) 677-9979
A red and white building with a sign that reads Gwen’s Specialty Cakes.
Gwen’s Specialty Cakes
Mona Holmes

CakesAndCurls

Walk in the door and ask for chef Mo, aka Monet Walker, who makes stunning custom cakes, sugar cookies, scones, and a creative eight-ounce cupcake in a jar.

8455 S Van Ness Ave, Inglewood, CA 90305
(310) 382-7714
(310) 382-7714

Cobblers Cakes & Kream

Head to Cobblers Cakes & Kream and just explore. Check the display case for a variety of cobblers that come in individual or shared sizes, as well as ice cream, cupcakes, and pecan pies.

2323 W Manchester Blvd B, Inglewood, CA 90305
(323) 455-1224
(323) 455-1224
A beige storefront with a door and the business name Cobblers Cakes &amp; Kream.
Cobblers Cakes & Kream
Mona Holmes

Sweet Red Peach

Karolyn Plummer’s longstanding Inglewood bakery resides directly across the street from SoFi Stadium. Her menu is a regular stop for loyal customers from across the Southland to try her peach cobblers, cinnamon rolls, and 7 Up cakes. The always-inventive Plummer even customized a cake to look like recording artist George Clinton.

1035 S Prairie Ave #2, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-2253
(310) 671-2253
A cake in the shape of recording artist George Clinton.
Sweet Red Peach’s George Clinton cake
Karolyn Plummer

Marsha's Sweet Cakes

From certified nursing assistant to bakery owner, chef Marsha Molard mostly operates as a caterer, but dessert seekers can still nab one of her baked goods, especially the cake jars.

15th St, Los Angeles, CA 90044
(770) 412-2666
(770) 412-2666

Southern Girl Desserts

Owners Catarah Coleman and Shoneji Robison started their baked venture in 2007. This year, the partners expanded to a Watts location, where the popular Southern bakery creates banana pudding, pies, and apple caramel, and Hennessy and Coke cupcakes.

9950-B Laurel St, Los Angeles, CA 90002
(323) 484-9353
(323) 484-9353
A cherry pie in an aluminum tin.
Southern Girl Desserts cherry pie
Southern Girl Desserts

