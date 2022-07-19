9 Delectable Bakeries to Know in South Los Angeles

With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.

South Los Angeles covers a massive footprint in Los Angeles, from Watts to Inglewood to Leimert Park. It’s within these vibrant communities where not only sweet potato pies are on the menu, but also blackberry cobblers, chocolate chip cookies, pan dulce, and some of the most decorative and creative cakes found anywhere. Here now, are nine incredible South LA bakeries worth visiting.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.