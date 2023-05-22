 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat Near Crypto.com Arena for Lakers and Sparks Games

16 Bottomless LA Brunch Spots for a Raucous Time This Weekend

20 LA Tourist-Friendly Restaurants That Are Actually Good

Death &amp; Co. bar
Death & Co.
Pascal Shirley

Sidle Up to These 15 Swanky Speakeasy Cocktail Bars in Los Angeles

With hidden entrances, secret passcodes, or even a Prohibition-style theme, these are the best spots in Los Angeles for a clandestine cocktail

by Virali Dave
Death & Co.
| Pascal Shirley
by Virali Dave

Los Angles is full of hidden, speakeasy-style bars that have hidden entrances, secret passcodes, or Prohibition-themed decor and drinks. History is key to appreciating these bars in all their glory. In early 1919, the 18th Amendment prohibited making, selling, or transporting liquor. Thus began the Prohibition era, which ended with the amendment’s repeal in late 1933.

Modern-day speakeasies call back to this time when hooch was hidden and mixing drinks became clandestine and crafty. Here now are 15 speakeasy-style bars that call back to a bygone era and celebrate the secrecy and triumph of drinking a well-made cocktail. This list is meant to be more curative than catch-all — a round-up of speakeasies with truly compelling cocktails, decor, hidden entrances, and offerings (think magic shows, DJ sets, and more).

Prosperous Penny

Hidden behind an unmarked door inside the Four Seasons in Westlake Village — distinguishable only by a gold posting outside the door — and only open on Friday and Saturday nights, the Prosperous Penny is a speakeasy in the Conejo Valley worth visiting. Like at many speakeasy-style bars, there is low lighting, 1920s-inspired decor, and expertly-crafted cocktails.

2 Dole Dr, Westlake Village, CA 91362
(818) 575-3000
(818) 575-3000

The Rendition Room

This 1930s-style small and intimate speakeasy sticks to the theme from start to finish. There’s a hidden entrance tucked away behind a bookshelf at Vitello’s restaurant in Studio City, and through the door, the decor, drinks, and jazz are reminiscent of a bygone era, transporting diners and drinkers to another time and place entirely. The drinks are incredible, and the staff led by “liquid chef” Scott Warren is warm, hospitable, and highly skilled, ready to make any drink on or off-menu. This Valley gem was even once members-only but has since opened its doors to those who make reservations in advance.

4349 Tujunga Ave #2, Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 769-0905
(818) 769-0905

Good Housekeeping HLP

Good Housekeeping is a small bar hidden behind the popular restaurant Cafe Birdie. The drinks are well-made — strong, balanced, and delicious. The Gin Drink is a standout and comes with gin, dry vermouth, pear, cardamom, and lemon.

5635 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 739-6928
(323) 739-6928

Black Rabbit Rose Magic

At this magic-inspired speakeasy from the Houston brothers (No Vacancy, Davey Wayne’s, Break Room 86), expect plenty of bells and whistles, including cocktails made with flashy ingredients like dry ice and fire, magicians who perform tableside tricks, and a magic show from Thursdays to Saturdays. To spot the entrance, keep an eye out for the sign of a rabbit at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Hudson Avenue.

1719 N Hudson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 461-1464
(323) 461-1464

Good Times at Davey Wayne's

Walk through an old refrigerator door acts to enter this 70s-themed speakeasy. The decor and drinks stick to the theme here — expect midcentury furniture, funky wallpaper, and vintage beer cans to set the vibe, and grab a can of Coors Banquet during happy hour. It’s all very retro and nostalgic in this post-Prohibition spot.

1611 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 498-0859
(323) 498-0859

Employees Only

While this bar is certainly more contemporary than others on this list, what makes it a speakeasy is that it is hidden behind a fake storefront in West Hollywood. Inside are some of the best craft cocktails in the city, plus creative aperitifs. Their seasonal offerings are switched out twice a year, and a new menu debuted this month.

7953 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 536-9045
(323) 536-9045

Bathtub Gin LA

The very name of this speakeasy calls back to Prohibition, when folks began making their hooch at home. To find Bathtub Gin, enter through an unmarked door on Melrose Avenue and up a carpeted staircase to find a small, cozy space filled with 1920s-style furniture and the bar’s iconic

claw-foot bathtub. Along with strong drinks (including seven types of gin and tonics), there is also weekly programming, including burlesque shows, live jazz performances, and more.

7174 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 433-7960
(323) 433-7960

The Roger Room

From the outside, the Roger Room is nondescript, appearing less like a bar and more like a fortune teller’s office. Inside, bartenders serve up delicious craft cocktails. The new spring menu at this modern-day speakeasy comes with seasonal drinks like the Strawberry Fields Forever, which features the Mexican spirit pox alongside strawberry maple syrup, lemon, mint, and absinthe.

370 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 854-1300
(310) 854-1300
A pink cocktail with a mint garnish
Strawberry Fields Forever from the Roger Room.
Philip Guerette

Lock & Key

When entering this speakeasy-style bar, expect a dark room with seemingly hundreds of door knobs; only the right one will allow folks inside. Like many spots throughout and beyond the city, Lock & Key has changed tremendously since the pandemic. Before, Lock & Key was serving truly innovative drinks with unusual ingredients and techniques. Today, expect a slightly pared-down menu, plus DJ sets that go on late into the night.

239 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
(213) 389-5625
(213) 389-5625

Bar Jackalope

Copy Link

515 W 7th St #200, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 614-0736
(213) 614-0736

Rhythm Room L.A.

In the basement of the Hotel Hayward is the WWII-era cocktail bar Rhythm Room, where patrons can find live music, ballroom dancing, and strong cocktails. There is also a small, semi-private lounge with foosball tables and shelves filled with games. To enter, keep an eye out for a big, wooden door near the hotel entrance and under two gooseneck lamps.

206 W 6th St BSMT, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 537-0394
(213) 537-0394

Death & Co.

To find this unmarked bar, look for a bouncer waiting outside next to LA Cha Cha Chá. Inside Death and Co., there’s a separate waiting area for those without reservations. Here’s expect a pared-down menu with some light snacks. The main room features dimly lit nooks, perfect for sipping a cocktail or two with a small group. Better yet, grab a seat at the bar. The talent here is among the best in the city. Ask for the Canyoneer, which comes with Westward American single malt whiskey, Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino, aperitivo, pasilla chile, and mole bitters.

818 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

The Varnish

This Downtown LA staple is hidden behind Cole’s French Dip. Through a wooden door in the restaurant, there’s one of LA’s most iconic speakeasies. The Varnish is home to some of LA’s best mixologists who will shake and stir classic cocktails along with more innovative drinks. Expect wooden panels, tiled flooring, cozy leather booths, and of course, dim lighting.

118 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 265-7089
(213) 265-7089

Blind Barber

With locations in Culver City and Highland Park, the Blind Barber is hidden behind a fully operational barbershop. While the Culver City location sticks more to the Prohibition-era theme, the Highland Park spot has more of a midcentury feel. At both, expect strong and well-made drinks.

Culver City, 10797 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 841-6679
(310) 841-6679

Grain Whiskey Bar

This hidden speakeasy behind Playa Provisions has over 200 whiskeys on the menu. To find it, look out for the red light. Inside, there are craft cocktails made with a range of spirits, including but not limited to whiskey.

119 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
(310) 683-5019
(310) 683-5019

