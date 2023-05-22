Sidle Up to These 15 Swanky Speakeasy Cocktail Bars in Los Angeles

With hidden entrances, secret passcodes, or even a Prohibition-style theme, these are the best spots in Los Angeles for a clandestine cocktail

Los Angles is full of hidden, speakeasy-style bars that have hidden entrances, secret passcodes, or Prohibition-themed decor and drinks. History is key to appreciating these bars in all their glory. In early 1919, the 18th Amendment prohibited making, selling, or transporting liquor. Thus began the Prohibition era, which ended with the amendment’s repeal in late 1933.

Modern-day speakeasies call back to this time when hooch was hidden and mixing drinks became clandestine and crafty. Here now are 15 speakeasy-style bars that call back to a bygone era and celebrate the secrecy and triumph of drinking a well-made cocktail. This list is meant to be more curative than catch-all — a round-up of speakeasies with truly compelling cocktails, decor, hidden entrances, and offerings (think magic shows, DJ sets, and more).