An overhead shot of fried foods on paper at a sports bar.
The Brews Hall in Hermosa Beach.
The Brews Hall

Where to Watch the Rams Play in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles

The hometown LA Rams are playing for it all at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

by Farley Elliott Updated
The Brews Hall in Hermosa Beach.
| The Brews Hall
by Farley Elliott Updated

It’s a Los Angeles-centric Super Bowl this year, as the hometown LA Rams are competing for a championship against the upstart Cincinnati Bengals. All over Southern California restaurants will be busy, wing and pizza spots will be offering extra delivery shifts, and football fans will be eager to get out to catch the game live with a group. That’s good news for the still-battered hospitality industry in town, but just know that bigger crowds and more traffic make for extra prep and planning. Here now are just some of the great local spots for watching the big game on Sunday, February 13 — with options for outdoor viewing as well, sorted geographically.

Added: The Wood Urban Kitchen, Homebound, IO Rooftop, ShoresLAX, Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co., 33 Taps, 40 Love, Electric Owl, Sonny McLean’s, Cheers Sports Bar & Grill, Flights Craft Beer + Sports Grill, The Brews Hall Hermosa Beach, Garduno’s El Monte, 5 Line Tavern, Jug Jug Sports Bar & Restaurant, Mr. Furley’s Bar

Removed: Hotel Shangri-La, Rock & Reilly’s, The Proud Bird, Yardbird, Big Wings, 3rd Baser LA, Ma’am Sir, Imperial Western, Boomtown Brewery, The Raymond

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Jug Jug Sports Bar & Restaurant

11908 Balboa Blvd
Granada Hills, CA 91344
(818) 366-1222
(818) 366-1222

For Korean flavors in a dimly lit sports bar environment, get to Jug Jug up in Granada Hills where the soju and short rib platters come out quick.

2. Paragon Bar and Grill

8319 Louise Ave
Northridge, CA 91325
(818) 996-3353
(818) 996-3353
Not only is Paragon a staple Valley sports-watching spot with lots of TVs and outdoor seating, it’s also auctioning off a free 65-inch TV during the big game.

3. Mr. Furley's Bar

14649 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 453-8923
(818) 453-8923
While the company itself has three locations (including Glendale and a new stop on West Third Street) the Sherman Oaks original remains a hit, offering Valley locals lots of beer, hard alcohol, and stools for catching all the action.

A burger served in a tall bun with a side of potato chips.
A burger from Mr. Furley’s.
Mr. Furley’s Bar

4. 5 Line Tavern

2136 Colorado Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90041
(323) 474-6635
(323) 474-6635
Eagle Rock’s Five Line Tavern has been serving from its massive lineup of beers (50 taps on all) for more than a decade, and for the Super Bowl will up the ante with all the TVs on and cocktails and snacks galore.

5. Electric Owl

1451 N Gardner St
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 545-6565
(323) 545-6565
Hollywood’s Electric Owl will have the game on at the outdoor bar, which means lots of fans ready to enjoy tavern-style pizzas and burgers from Ernesto Uchimura, one of LA’s best chefs.

A dripping cheese burger with bacon on a tall bun.
A burger from Electric Owl.
Farley Elliott

6. I|O Rooftop Hollywood

1400 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 762-1000
(323) 762-1000
Catch Hollywood views and all the football action from the IO Rooftop at the Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood. Expect cocktails and a 70-foot-all projection screen for the big game, in addition to the usual menu that includes a full lineup of sushi.

A view across the valley to the Hollywood sign at daytime.
Rooftop views.
IO Rooftop

7. Cheers Bar and Grill

717 S San Gabriel Blvd
San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 354-7515
(626) 354-7515
San Gabriel’s no-fuss sports bar favorite, Cheers, has a parking lot filled with seats and TVs and is also offering indoor seating and a menu of options like mozzarella sticks, wings, burgers, and more upscale fare.

An open-faced fried chicken sandwich with lots of slaw and sauce.
Fried chicken sandwich at Cheers.
Cheers

8. 33 Taps Silver Lake

3725 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 338-7777
(323) 338-7777
For pure TV overload get to 33 Taps in Silver Lake, where the primary indoor dining room is corner to corner with screens. Obviously burgers, nachos, and beer help, too.

A wraparound dining room with TVs during the day.
Inside 33 Taps in Silver Lake.
33 Taps

9. 40 Love

829 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90069
(310) 855-7221
(310) 855-7221
The H.Wood Group’s busy 40 Love sports bar is an indoor-outdoor option for the West Hollywood set eager to enjoy wings, tequila drinks, and a more upscale atmosphere.

40 Love’s outdoor seating and TVs in West Hollywood
A lush outdoor space for sports watching.
40 Love

10. Garduno's Sports Bar and Grill

9823 Valley Blvd
El Monte, CA 91731
(626) 448-4746
(626) 448-4746

Garduno’s in El Monte is a few-frills spot for catching the game while downing nachos, cheap beers, and more Mexican fare. Expect booths and TVs spread across the dining area.

11. Homebound Brew Haus

800 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 265-7427
(213) 265-7427
Part brewery, part Art Deco showpiece, this Union Station-attached project offers seating a’plenty along with snacks, beer brewed in house, and more.

Imperial Western Downtown LA Brewing Streamliner’s interior, an art deco masterpiece.
The interior of Homebound.
Wonho Frank Lee

12. Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.

2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 968-1106
(323) 968-1106
Boyle Heights’ Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. is an ideal stop for the game thanks to plenty of TVs and a classic menu that offers wings, pizza, and drinks.

For fantastic pizza on an iconic street corner in Boyle Heights: Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.
Pizza from Brooklyn Ave.
Matthew Kang

13. Sonny McLean's Irish Pub

2615 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 449-1811
(310) 449-1811
Sonny McLean’s is about as classic as it gets. This staple Westside Irish pub has ample outdoor seating and more than two dozen total TVs, meaning everyone will get a view.

A server pours a drink at an Irish bar as TVs play in the background.
Sonny McLean’s
Sonny McLean’s

14. The Wood Urban Kitchen

129 N Market St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 466-9741
(310) 466-9741
This two-year-old sports bar and lounge brings barbecue staples into the mix, and right from the heart of Inglewood. Hear the distant cheers from the nearby game while enjoying outdoor seats with views to multiple screens.

An overhead shot of saucy meat from a barbecue restaurant, including very bark-heavy ribs.
Barbecue from the Wood Urban Kitchen
Farley Elliott

15. ShoresLAX

5959 W Century Blvd Located on the Penthouse level at Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Hotel
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 258-9000 ext. 4
(310) 258-9000 ext. 4

Don’t want to venture too far from LAX? Try the rooftop and poolside lounge at ShoresLAX, where three large outdoor TV screens will capture all the action.

A side view from a table out a glass window to an airport beyond.
Indoor-outdoor seating.
Jenni Aceret

16. Wing House

4336 Tweedy Blvd
South Gate, CA 90280
(323) 564-9464
(323) 564-9464

The focus at South Gate’s simple Wing House is obviously on the food, but don’t let the laid-back vibe detract from the craft beers and wraparound TV views.

17. Flights Sports Bar

5119 W El Segundo Blvd
Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 676-8228
(310) 676-8228
Hawhorne hotspot Flights is a busy destination for wings, loaded fries, and all the action across multiple TVs.

18. The Brews Hall

73 Pier Ave
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(424) 348-0800
(424) 348-0800
For ocean-adjacent viewing, check out the Brews Hall in Hermosa aBeach, home to a variety of cocktails, overclocked burgers, and a long bar with TVs spread throughout.

19. Shipmates Restaurant & Sports Bar

11424 South St
Cerritos, CA 90703
(562) 924-3211
(562) 924-3211
For stiff pours, lots of local craft beer, and bar snacks like burgers and fries, opt for the colorful Shipmates in Ceerritos.

20. SteelCraft Long Beach

3768 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 304-1454
(562) 304-1454
It doesn’t get any more outdoors than SteelCraft, the container parklet destination in Long Beach where it’s possible to score food from multiple vendors as well as beer for the big game.

String lights and outdoor seats at an open air food hall.
Indoor-outdoor vibes at SteelCraft.
SteelCraft

