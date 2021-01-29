 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 eggs topped on a layer of cheese and boat-shaped bread at Furnsaj Restaurant &amp; Bakery in Granada Hills, California
Furnsaj Restaurant & Bakery
13 Underrated LA Bakeries To Try in 2022

LA’s famous bakeries are delicious, but be sure to give these smaller independent bakeries a bite

by Mona Holmes Updated
Furnsaj Restaurant & Bakery
by Mona Holmes Updated

Let the outsiders poke fun all they want, Los Angeles really does love its carbs and gluten. The region is abundant with outstanding bakeries, many of them well-known operators that are beloved far beyond California’s borders. Of course spots like Gjusta and Republique are legendary, but here’s what true locals know: LA’s bench runs just as deep with smaller, highly-skilled, and lesser-known bakers who wake up in the early hours to produce Lebanese goods, gorgeous sourdough loaves, and pan dulce everywhere from Glassell Park all the way to Hawthorne. Take a look at these 13 wonderful and underrated bakeries in Southern California.

Added: Antequera Bakery, Natas Pastries, Lou, The French On The Block, Sugarbloom Bakery, Sweet Wheat Bakery

Removed: Aliza J. Sokolow, Cafe Dulce, Le Pain Du Jour

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Furnsaj Restaurant & Bakery

11146 Balboa Blvd
Granada Hills, CA 91344
(818) 368-4000
(818) 368-4000
Lebanse-born chef Charlie Succar and brother Mel own Furnsaj, Granda Hills’ beloved bakery. Try the amazing adjarski mana’ish in boat-shaped bread with two sunny eggs topped with a layer of cheese, or the cheese labneh with honey. The menu here is absolutely massive, so there’s something for everyone.

2 eggs topped on a layer of cheese and boat-shaped bread at Furnsaj Restaurant &amp; Bakery in Granada Hills, California
Furnsaj Bakery’s
Fursaj website

2. Seed Bakery

942 E Washington Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91104
(626) 486-2115
(626) 486-2115
It’s a complete labor of love over at Seed Bakery in Pasadena, where owner Joseph Abrakjian mills his own flour and ferments his dough up to 24 hours. Sourdough flavors vary every week, where one might find olive, spelt, or oat maple in the display shelves.

3. Poppy Cake Baking Company

328 W Sierra Madre Blvd
Sierra Madre, CA 91024
(626) 355-9000
(626) 355-9000
Brittainy and Matthew Turnquist operate Poppy Cake Baking Company out of Sierra Madre (Brittainy’s hometown) where a daily quiche is always on the menu. Peruse through the display case stuffed with house made cookies, sandwiches, croissants, or multi-grain breads.

4. Lou, The French On The Block

4007 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
(747) 241-8205
(747) 241-8205
A Paris-born couple opened Lou, The French On The Block in 2016 where it’s easy to find quiche du jour, crossaint, pain au chocolate, or a mini lemon tarte that comes from years of training and technique.

5. Natas Pastries - LA’s Portuguese Bakery & Café

13317 Ventura Blvd # D
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 788-8050
(818) 788-8050
Visit Natas for the caldo verde soup or the baked goods made by Lisbon native and owner Fatima Marques. Her specialty is the traditional pastel de nata, but she also makes a meal strudel, scone, and bear claw.

Egg tarts on a plate.
Natas Pastries
[Official Photo]

6. Sugarbloom Bakery

4120-4126, Verdugo Rd
Los Angeles, CA 90065
After a long career in media, chef/owner Sharon Wang embarked years ago on a second gig as head pastry chef of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon before opening Sugarbloom Bakery in 2013. She needs two days to prepare brioche cinnamon rolls, gluten-free coffee cake, a white miso kouign-amann, or a bake-at-home croissant kits that are delivered by her own drivers.

Sugarbloom Bakery
Sugarbloom Bakery
Sugarbloom Bakery website

7. Delicias Bakery

5567 N Figueroa St
Highland Park, CA 90042
(323) 259-9306
(323) 259-9306
In operation since 1990, Delicias is a Highland Park institution. The family-owned bakery keeps it mostly traditional, though they are keenly aware of the times by introducing a vegan pan dulce pre-pandemic. Delicia’s breads and cakes are gorgeous, as are the sweet multi-hued aguas frescas.

8. D'ange Bakery

800 W Las Tunas Dr #400
San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 282-0808
(626) 282-0808

This name for this wonderful San Gabriel bakery means angel in French, which makes sense considering this spot combines French technique with Asian flavors. The matcha or black sesame buns are overwhelmingly good, as are the cakes, especially the one filled with fresh mango.

9. Sasoun Bakery

5114 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 661-1868
(323) 661-1868
To know Sasoun is to know one of LA’s best, and more under-discussed, bakeries. Owner David Yertesian has opened locations in Glendale, East Hollywood, Reseda, La Cresenta, and Van Nuys over the last 27 years, where regulars pickup items like cheese borek or tahini bread.

10. Jim’s Bakery

400 S Atlantic Blvd #200
Monterey Park, CA 91754
(626) 573-5757
(626) 573-5757

Find Jim’s Hong Kong-style pastries right in the same complex as NBC Dim Sum. There are always bread and cookies available, though their most popular baked goods are the honey walnut tart and the sublime egg tart.

11. Antequera Bakery

1704 Ocean Park Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 450-4468
(310) 450-4468

Skip the long lines at the Westside’s most popular spots and head to the family-run Antequerra. For decades, this Oaxacan bakery has prepared options like pan dulce, cookies, and bread.

12. Panaderia Super Pan

4951 S Central Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90011
(323) 681-8998
(323) 681-8998

After being squeezed out of Virgil Village, the family-owned Super Pan relocated to South Park near the 110 and south of Vernon Avenue where they still serve Mexican, Salvadorean, and Guatemalan bread and pastry.

13. Sweet Wheat Bakery

1430 S Pacific Coast Hwy
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 880-6323
(310) 880-6323
French-born brothers Romain and Alexandre Lecat opened Sweet Wheat in 2020, quickly amassing loyal South Bay customers. Of course there are plenty of baked goods to be found, along with trays of gratin dauphinois that should not be missed.

Related Maps