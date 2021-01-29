13 Underrated LA Bakeries To Try in 2022

LA’s famous bakeries are delicious, but be sure to give these smaller independent bakeries a bite

Let the outsiders poke fun all they want, Los Angeles really does love its carbs and gluten. The region is abundant with outstanding bakeries, many of them well-known operators that are beloved far beyond California’s borders. Of course spots like Gjusta and Republique are legendary, but here’s what true locals know: LA’s bench runs just as deep with smaller, highly-skilled, and lesser-known bakers who wake up in the early hours to produce Lebanese goods, gorgeous sourdough loaves, and pan dulce everywhere from Glassell Park all the way to Hawthorne. Take a look at these 13 wonderful and underrated bakeries in Southern California.

Added: Antequera Bakery, Natas Pastries, Lou, The French On The Block, Sugarbloom Bakery, Sweet Wheat Bakery

Removed: Aliza J. Sokolow, Cafe Dulce, Le Pain Du Jour

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.