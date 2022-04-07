Where to Eat Near Angel Stadium in Anaheim

It’s baseball season once again, and Angel star Shohei Ohtani is ready to roll. Here are 18 spots to fill up before his next game

Baseball season is back in Southern California, and two of Major League Baseball’s most exciting teams are ready to roll. In Los Angeles proper, the Boys in Blue have loaded up to make another deep post-season run, and in Orange County the Los Angeles Angels (of Anaheim) have some of the game’s best young talent. If you’re eager to eat near Dodger Stadium, Eater LA’s got a map for that; if you’re ready to dine out near Angel Stadium, this is the place for you.

One more important note: Just like Dodger Stadium, Angel Stadium does allow some limited outside food and drink into the stadium, so consider packing up some food to go (based on the stadium’s rules, of course) to bring in for a game next time.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.