An overhead shot of tacos, chips, and a beer and menu.
Pour Vida.
Pour Vida

Where to Eat Near Angel Stadium in Anaheim

It’s baseball season once again, and Angel star Shohei Ohtani is ready to roll. Here are 18 spots to fill up before his next game

by Farley Elliott
Pour Vida.
| Pour Vida
by Farley Elliott

Baseball season is back in Southern California, and two of Major League Baseball’s most exciting teams are ready to roll. In Los Angeles proper, the Boys in Blue have loaded up to make another deep post-season run, and in Orange County the Los Angeles Angels (of Anaheim) have some of the game’s best young talent. If you’re eager to eat near Dodger Stadium, Eater LA’s got a map for that; if you’re ready to dine out near Angel Stadium, this is the place for you.

One more important note: Just like Dodger Stadium, Angel Stadium does allow some limited outside food and drink into the stadium, so consider packing up some food to go (based on the stadium’s rules, of course) to bring in for a game next time.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Forn Al Hara

512 S Brookhurst St Ste #5
Anaheim, CA 92804
(714) 758-3777
This is Brookhurst’s must stop shop in Anaheim’s Little Arabia district. The manaeesh flat breads are the start of the show (along with wraps), and easy enough to carry away into the stadium, at least with a little preparation first.

2. Kareem's

1208 S Brookhurst St
Anaheim, CA 92804
(714) 215-4035
While not exactly next door to Angel Stadium, Kareem’s is worth a stop all by itself. This decades-old shop in the city’s Little Arabia district is where locals know to go for some of Southern California’s best falafel as well as wraps, bowls, a falafel burger, and more.

An overhead photo of crispy pita and hummus and grilled meats in bowls.
Kareem’s
Kareem’s Falafel

3. Catal Restaurant

Downtown Disney 1580, Disneyland Dr
Anaheim, CA 92802
(714) 774-4442
Downtown Disney is its own encapsulated hospitality universe, filled with shops and restaurants and places to spend a night out. That might make it a no-go for some baseball fans who travel just to see the action, but for everyone else there’s the upscale Catal for Mediterranean fare, set amidst a cozy built environment that nods to the famous Disney mouse.

4. Craft by Smoke and Fire

195 W Center Street Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 603-7194
Craft by Smoke and Fire is the spot for rich barbecue plates before the next game. Though not as celebrated as other smoking operations in Orange County, Craft is reliable, comforting, and not afraid to push the boundaries with options like burger, bacon, and bone-in beef rib sandwich mash-ups.

5. Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe

155 W Center Street Promenade
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 603-7332
This staple Japanese bakery and cafe is great for quick pick me up before the next Angels game, and the packable snacks are also perfect to bring right in to your seats.

A Japanese bakery with fresh breads and a menu board.
The bakery at Okayama Kobo.
Okayama Kobo

6. Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps

215 S Anaheim Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 215-4415
Pour Vida is a staple in Anaheim, perfect for drinks, tacos, and a bit of modern Mexican flare when heading to a game.

An overhead shot of tacos, chips, and a beer and menu.
Pour Vida.
Pour Vida

7. Poppy & Seed

350 S Anaheim Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 603-7130
For a dinner experience that might even overshadow the game, head to the charming Poppy & Seed, where the garden patio performs vegetable miracles across chef Michael Reed’s more evening menu.

Slices of duck breast next to a box of shelled tacos at a new restaurant.
Sliced duck breast at Poppy & Seed.
Wonho Frank Lee

8. Modern Times Leisuretown

549 S Anaheim Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 874-4439
As the Leisuretown name presumes, this Modern Time craft beer outlet is where folks go to unwind with a drink. The campus-like environment encompasses several different seating areas, making it great for groups, too.

A long pool with cafe tables and more in the sun.
The pool area at Leisuretown.
Modern Times

9. Anaheim Packing House

Anaheim Packing House, 440 S Anaheim Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805

The Packing House is a one-stop shop for snacks, quick bites and more. As one of the region’s most well-known food halls, this place offers a bit of something for everyone, all day long.

10. Anaheim White House

887 S Anaheim Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 772-1381
This upscale Italianate dinner destination is for fine dining lovers who also want to be steeped in a bit of history. Despite suffering a massive fire in 2017, this historic restaurant dates to 1909 and still serves steaks, pastas, and plenty of wine.

A group of diners sit at an upscale patio for dinner.
Al fresco at Anaheim White House.
Anaheim White House

11. BluSky Restaurant & Bar

1601 S Anaheim Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
(657) 439-3289
The new-is BluSky is the best spot for a rooftop evening, watching the sun go down ahead of a late game start. Part bar, part restaurant this 12th floor setup is perfect for a drink and a few Spanish snacks.

An overhead photo of a collection of white plates with fine dining meals on them.
Food from the rooftop at BluSky in Anaheim.
BluSky

12. Anepalco Mexican Restaurant

3737 Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
(714) 456-9642
The Chapman Avenue location of Anepalco is the one to hit before a game, especially on weekends when the lunch options lean towards dishes like chilaquiles, queso fundido, and other casual Mexican comfort fare.

13. The Catch

2100 E Katella Ave #104
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 935-0101
This seafood-heavy sports bar and steak spot is a stone’s throw from Angel Stadium, making it a popular stop for baseball fans looking to hang out before games. During the season, the place packs in Angels fans at weekend patio parties, too.

14. Golden Road Brewing Anaheim

2210 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 912-4015
For the most walkable pre-gaming setup in all of Anaheim, there is Golden Road Brewing on Orangewood. The shadow of Angel Stadium is visible from the glowing palm-lined brewery and pub, where diners can pound pints, tacos, and pretzels before the next game.

15. VIP Tacos

2790 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 630-8477
Need a quick bite, or want to bring in a tray of tacos to the stadium? VIP is the best, and among the closest, bets to make. Stop here for quesadillas, burritos, tortas, and more.

16. Nguyen's Kitchen

445 S Main St B
Orange, CA 92868
(714) 771-5410
Nguyen’s Kitchen in Orange is part of a growing regional chain that offers fun takes on Vietnamese staples. That means banh mi, lots of noodles, and options like rice bowls, burgers, and wings.

17. Cortina's Orange

964 N Batavia St
Orange, CA 92867
(714) 997-3663
The Orange location of Cortina’s sits very close to the stadium, offering al fresco dining alongside a menu of pizzas, pastas, and sandwiches that can be stowed away for gamete eating.

18. Haven Craft Kitchen + Bar

190 S Glassell St
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 221-0680
This destination-worthy California restaurant in Orange is ideal for lunch or dinner, with a menu spread across options from chicken liver toast and salads to pork belly BLTs, fried chicken sandwiches, pastas, and more. Oh, and don’t forget about the extensive beer collection.

A side angle of a blue plate with gooey mushroom toast with cheese.
Mushroom toast from Haven.
Haven Craft Kitchen + Bar

