17 Date-Worthy LA Restaurants That Are Actually Open on Monday Nights

Most of the time, Monday night dinner is made for comfort food in simple surroundings, or even (gasp) having dinner at home. For many, it’s a recharge day after a long weekend at hip bars and hot spots across the city, but for those really in the know diners, Monday night represents a chance to beat the crowds while still eating well at some of greater LA’s top restaurants. These are places that work for date night or off-weekend anniversaries, restaurants where the service, drinks, and decor help to pull the whole meal together — and where it’s possible to actually get in, without waiting for months on a reservation list. Here’s where to score a table on Monday nights around Los Angeles.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.