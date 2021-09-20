 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Los Angeles’s 15 Most Delectable Doughnut Shops

16 Essential Coffee Bars in Los Angeles

18 Lovely Heated Outdoor Dining Rooms in Los Angeles

Dining room at Cobi’s in Santa Monica with mismatched wooden chairs, colorful pink floral wallpaper, and hanging plant.
Dining room at Cobi’s in Santa Monica.
Katrina Frederick Studios

17 Date-Worthy LA Restaurants That Are Actually Open on Monday Nights

Find a great, celebratory place to eat on Monday, because not everyone can eat out on prime weekend evenings

by Farley Elliott and Matthew Kang Updated
Dining room at Cobi’s in Santa Monica.
| Katrina Frederick Studios
by Farley Elliott and Matthew Kang Updated

Most of the time, Monday night dinner is made for comfort food in simple surroundings, or even (gasp) having dinner at home. For many, it’s a recharge day after a long weekend at hip bars and hot spots across the city, but for those really in the know diners, Monday night represents a chance to beat the crowds while still eating well at some of greater LA’s top restaurants. These are places that work for date night or off-weekend anniversaries, restaurants where the service, drinks, and decor help to pull the whole meal together — and where it’s possible to actually get in, without waiting for months on a reservation list. Here’s where to score a table on Monday nights around Los Angeles.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Petit Trois le Valley

13705 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Classic French fare always tastes better on a whim, like a Monday night dinner in the Valley. Ludo Lefebvre’s enduring bistro has both the look and the charm of a Parisian restaurant, with hefty fare like steak frites, escargots, and trout almondine pairing with the excellent cocktails and wine list.

Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks.
Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks.
Wonho Frank Lee

2. Union Restaurant

37 Union St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Pasadena can’t get enough of Union, the Italian spot known for its locavore approach to vegetables and its comforting menu of basics. The restaurant survived the pandemic thanks to the strength of its local clientele and now is back to pushing out plate after plate of pasta both inside and out on the long streetside patio built turning the pandemic. Because this place is so hard to get into on weekends, Monday night may be your best bet.

Spaghetti chitarra at Union.
Spaghetti chitarra at Union.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

3. Talesai

11744 Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
For more than two decades Talesai has stood as a Thai restaurant for the San Fernando Valley and beyond. The Yenbamroong family has long excelled at creating great menus, but at this location, it’s the retro-cool decor, white tablecloths, and upscale presentation that make it ideal for a Monday date night.

Talesai dining room in Studio City.
Talesai dining room in Studio City.
Talesai

4. Bistro Na's

9055 Las Tunas Dr #105
Temple City, CA 91780
There are hundreds of amazing Chinese restaurants in the SGV, but perhaps none has the upscale decor and presentation to match Bistro Na’s in Temple City, which serves imperial court cuisine from the Qing dynasty like crispy shrimp and dry-based black cod laced with chiles. A proper place for a fancy destination or celebratory meal in the SGV.

5. Merois

8430 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Wolfgang Puck always knows how to make a room feel like it contains all the energy in the world, like the towering fish bowl that looks out into the Southland from its Sunset Strip perch. Merois feels like an indulgent thing for a Monday, but with easier tables and an unexpected formality, the menu is a crowd pleasing, Asian-inflected thing only Puck could pull off.

Outside patio at Merois.
Outside patio at Merois.
Wonho Frank Lee

6. Alimento

1710 Silver Lake Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Longtime neighborhood favorite Alimento is and has always been the kind of place where Silver Lake has gathered for excellent pasta and terrific wine. It’s a bonus that they choose to open on Monday, a night for locals for pop in and have a great food from chef Zach Pollack, like chicken liver mousse or handmade tortellini.

Alimento
Alimento in Silver Lake.
Dylan + Jeni

7. Olivetta

9010 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood’s party scene is an ever-shifting beast, beset by impossible-to-score dinner reservations and lots of social media-inspired FOMO. Try getting into the white-hot Olivetta for some Monday night moodiness, complete with fine cooking (including pastas, chops, and caviar snacks) from none other than Michael Fiorelli. 

Big, comfortable booths and long tables in a large dining room.
Dining room at Olivetta, West Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

8. Angelini Osteria

7313 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The venerable Angelini Osteria is 20 years young, a legacy Italian restaurant that has given rise to countless chefs and cooks across the city. Monday nights are perfect for a more laid-back night of housemade pasta like sea urchin linguine and lasagne verde.

Lasagna at Angelini Osteria
Lasagna at Angelini Osteria.
Ryan Tanaka

9. Tsubaki

1356 Allison Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90026
For refined Japanese cooking, it’s hard to think of a better place than Tsubaki. The diminutive Echo Park restaurant (and attached sake bar and snacks spot Ototo) is perfect for a Monday night celebration, dining over dry-aged sashimi, silken tofu, and grill-kissed meats.

Tsubaki, Echo Park.
Tsubaki, Echo Park.
Pascal Shirley

10. Here's Looking At You

3901 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Koreatown’s most ambitious restaurant is back after a long pandemic hiatus and a near closure that was saved when owners Lien Ta and Jonathan Whitener crowdsourced funds to pay for a reopening. The seasonal food is an example of the LA’s global dining lens at its finest.

Here’s Looking at You restaurant in Koreatown, Los Angeles, California
Here’s Looking at You, Koreatown
Shant Kiraz

11. Bicyclette

9575 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90035
This long-awaited Republique follow-up restaurant has proven to be an early sensation with diners, so much so that Saturday night reservations can be very hard to come by. Swing through on quiet Monday night for French bistro staples, tarte tatin, Old World wines, and a whole lot more.

Bicyclette Bistro dining room
Dining room at Bicyclette
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

12. Bavel

500 Mateo St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Bavel is among LA’s hardest-to-score reservations, and there’s good reason for that. The perennially hip Arts District destination has some of LA’s best food and makes for great people-watching on weekend nights. Realistically the Middle Eastern-leaning spot is still hard to get into even on Monday nights, but at least there’s a chance to check it out without waiting months.

Bavel, Arts District
Bavel, Arts District.
Jakob Layman

13. Girl & the Goat

555-3 Mateo St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Chicago chef Stephanie Izard has a way of working with international flavors and putting them into truly unexpected combinations, like a shrimp and kumquat salad with crispy greens or sticky glazed pork shank with honeynut squash. It doesn’t hurt that the dining room and patio are always packed with eager diners.

Girl and the Goat Los Angeles.
Girl and the Goat Los Angeles.
Wonho Frank Lee

14. Cobi's

2104 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Main Street Santa Monica should count its lucky stars that a delightful Southeast and South Asian spot would open in its neighborhood. With everything from butter chicken and hamachi crudo to a fantastic yellow curry grilled branzino, this is the reasonably priced, easy to get into Monday date spot the Westside always needed.

A spread of dishes including curries and fish at Cobi’s at Dhaba.
A spread of dishes including curries and fish at Cobi’s.
Matthew Kang

15. Pasjoli

2732 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
There may be no finer Santa Monica restaurant than Pasjoli, with its upscale French cooking from celebrated fine-dining chef Dave Beran and impeccable service standards. Monday nights are a great opportunity to relax and watch one of Los Angeles’s best restaurants turn out plate after plate of unrivaled French fare.

Pasjoli, Santa Monica, dining room.
Pasjoli, Santa Monica.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

16. The Arthur J

903 Manhattan Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
There’s not a lot of pretension at the Arthur J in Manhattan Beach, it’s just that the small-ish dining room and high-quality food make it hard to score a weekend table. On Monday nights the steakhouse is a different place almost entirely, a beachside option for locals to celebrate with grilled steaks and wine.

Tomahawk steak from the Arthur J.
Tomahawk steak from the Arthur J.
Mary Costa

17. Michael's on Naples Ristorante

5620 2nd St
Long Beach, CA 90803
With its vibrant rooftop and award-winning Italian food, Michael’s on Naples is perhaps the best spot to take a Monday night date in all of Long Beach. There’s an air of class to the place, but without the pretension, that makes this water-adjacent option worth the trip from anywhere in LA.

Rooftop at Michael’s on Naples.
Rooftop at Michael’s on Naples.
Michaels on Naples

