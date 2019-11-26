There are a plethora of reasons folks make it out to the Grove besides holiday shopping, like showing out-of-towners around and taking kids on trolley rides. All that activity is bound to make everyone hungry, which is why there are so many great restaurants inside the Grove, next door at the Original Farmers Market, and in the surrounding neighborhood. From Singaporean curry noodles to smashburgers and tapas, here are some of the best restaurants with something for everyone to fuel up while taking an excursion out to the Grove.Read More
12 Places to Fuel up While Holiday Shopping at the Grove
Vietnamese noodle soups, Italian favorites, and Brazilian fare sold by the pound
Della Terra Restaurant
Just a short stroll from the Grove is Della Terra, a classy restaurant for Northern Italian eats and a mainstay on Beverly Boulevard since 2009. The pasta is handmade daily and paired with ingredients like braised short ribs, porcini mushrooms, and black truffles, and the pizza (with toppings like prosciutto di Parma and burrata) is cooked in a wood-fired brick oven. Service is always solid, and the bar is a beauty with its impressively stacked rows of bottles climbing up to the ceiling.
Noree Thai
Head to Noree Thai on Beverly Boulevard for a taste of chefs Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip’s outstanding Thai cooking. The Phuket natives serve personal takes on traditional recipes like a baby squid braised in its ink and khao soi noodle soup.
Burger She Wrote
Need a quick meal that will satisfy everyone in the group? Just walk a few blocks over to Burger She Wrote, a casual and tiny restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. The smashburgers have patties with a crispy laced exterior, sandwiched between soft buns, and the grilled cheese sandwiches and hand-cut fries are a hit with the kids. Even Jack Black’s a fan.
El Granjero Cantina
El Granjero Cantina is one of the newest additions to the Original Farmers Market, a sit-down restaurant with a colorful patio and upbeat vibes that opened in 2021. It’s a place where folks can grab a margarita with loaded nachos, carnitas tacos, and vegan soyrizo dorados plates — all while doing some good people-watching.
Alma
Alma is the best restaurant to join the Grove in recent years. The two-story stunner opened in April 2022 and is helmed by Grupo Hunan, which operates some of the biggest restaurants in Mexico City. With a lovely patio that faces the fountain, white-tableclothed tables, cocktails, and upscale dishes (think Ensenada-style lobster plates, grilled octopus, and tomahawk steak), it’s a restaurant that stands out in mall dining.
Pampas Grill Churrascaria
Buffets aren’t usually known for careful cooking, but here at this traditional Brazilian comida à quilo joint, the food is fresh, flavorful, and paid for by the pound. Move down the line to select from an assortment of side dishes (vegetables, salads, and pastas) and finish at the churrasco station where grilled picanha, sausages, and garlic chicken await.
Du-Pars
Du-Par’s is a decades-old staple at the Original Farmers Market. The classic LA diner, which dates to 1938, does a variety of breakfast options well, but the house specialty is the pancakes. Make this timeless restaurant the first stop as a fuel-up for the long day of shopping ahead.
Bacari W. 3rd
Just a short walk on West Third will lead to Bacari, a chain that has its formula down. The restaurant has a gorgeous tree-covered patio, cocktails, and shareable Mediterranean tapas. The menu has a little something for everyone: meat, seafood, vegetables, and even kids’ dishes. Some standouts include its smoked mushroom pizza, pomegranate molasses Brussels sprouts, glazed pork belly, and a fluffy pita plate with a trio of vegetarian dips.
Singapore's Banana Leaf
There are always lines outside of Singapore’s Banana Leaf in the Original Farmers Market, and for good reason: The family-run restaurant is still whipping up delicious Singaporean, Malaysian, and Indonesian fare since it first opened nearly 20 years ago. Roti with curry, laksa noodle soup, nasi goreng, and Singaporean curry noodles are just some of the stall’s most popular dishes, many of which are served on banana leaves like at Singaporean hawker stalls.
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill at the Grove
Take a break from shopping for Blue Ribbon’s modern take on Japanese cuisine. The restaurant features fun dishes like fried chicken wings that come with chile sauce and wasabi-honey and oxtail fried rice with a bone-marrow omelet. There’s even a kids’ menu with simple maki rolls and chicken rice bowls.
Monsieur Marcel
The Monsieur Marcel bistro is a tucked-away wine and French food haven within the overflowing Original Farmers Market. As an offshoot of Monsieur Marcel market, this outdoor restaurant with tables covered in white tablecloths — a rare sight at the Original Farmers Market — offers a variety of salads, soups, sandwiches, and classic French dishes like moules frites, beef Bourguignon, and trout amandine.
Pho Saigon Pearl
For anyone trying to beat a winter cold, the walkable Pho Saigon Pearl is a surefire winner. The restaurant, just down Fairfax south of the Original Farmers Market, is a haven for dependable Vietnamese dishes including spring rolls, banh mi sandwiches, soups, and noodle bowls.
