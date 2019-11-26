12 Places to Fuel up While Holiday Shopping at the Grove

There are a plethora of reasons folks make it out to the Grove besides holiday shopping, like showing out-of-towners around and taking kids on trolley rides. All that activity is bound to make everyone hungry, which is why there are so many great restaurants inside the Grove, next door at the Original Farmers Market, and in the surrounding neighborhood. From Singaporean curry noodles to smashburgers and tapas, here are some of the best restaurants with something for everyone to fuel up while taking an excursion out to the Grove.